“I love you Stephen Curry, but we don’t care about your NFT’s my guy, just sleep, relax and work on your shots”: NBA Twitter ragdolls Warriors point guard after going cold against the Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks gave Dirk Nowitzki his flowers while putting up a clinic against Stephen Curry and the Warriors.

On a perfect night to honor the best ever to wear their uniform, the Dallas Mavericks dominated throughout the entire game. The Golden State Warriors had their worst performance so far this season.

Obviously, the limelight in the game and on social media throughout the evening would be on Dirk Nowitzki’s jersey retirement ceremony. The team with the best record in the league putting up a show would have put a dent on the celebrations, but Stephen Curry decided for a no-show again.

Also Read: “I’m a lifer like you Kobe Bryant, we do not leave”: When Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki humbly declined the Black Mamba’s offer to join him in L.A.

In their last game against the Miami Heat, he scored just 9 points in a 7-point victory going 3/17 from the field. The Chef again looked rusty and unable to cook against the Mavericks Wednesday night. He went 1/10 to start the game and finished the game with 14-points (5/22).

Stephen Curry is in a major shooting funk in his last 5 games vs. PHX: 33 points 10-of-27 FG

vs. DEN: 23 points 6-of-16 FG

vs. UTA: 28 points 8-of-18 FG

vs. MIA: 9 points 3-of-17 FG

vs. DAL: 14 points 5-of-24 FG pic.twitter.com/BVpsi3UXTv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 6, 2022

Although it’s been just a few games that the MVP candidate is looking unusually inaccurate from all the spots on the court, people are not leaving the opportunity to thrash the Warriors point guard online.

NBA Twitter ragdolls Stephen Curry over his shooting slump

The 2-time MVP has been in the media talks already about being the best alongside Michael Jordan and LeBron James since he officially became the best 3-point shooter of all time. And so, he is facing a lot of slander by the NBA Twitter following just a couple of bad performances.

Steph curry after breaking the 3 point record pic.twitter.com/DxsEttLHtD — ROB (@YungGoatee) January 6, 2022

Steph curry mvp case pic.twitter.com/dlYQnlNZil — JC/ I ain’t worried (@DeadJAYC) January 6, 2022

I love you Steph, but we don’t care about your NFT’s my guy, just sleep, relax and work on your shots — Migz (29-8) (@MVPhoenix2) January 6, 2022

Stephen Curry get your stuff together man. Klay coming back so whatever you drinking that’s got you playing like this. Stop drinking it!!! — Alexandre Chris (@chrispapisweet) January 6, 2022

Nice knowing you bruh — Planned Obselescence (@IsLifeJustCatan) January 6, 2022

@StephenCurry30 bro get your shit together, lame niggas on this app been lame with the slander — (@onetenme) January 6, 2022

Wardell Stephen Curry got outscored by Dorian Finney Smith??? — Hendo (@Hendo968) January 6, 2022

Also Read: “KPJ out here looking like James Harden in that Rockets uniform!”: NBA Twitter goes crazy as Kevin Porter Jr. drills buzzer-beater step-back three in first game back from suspension

No doubt, Stephen Curry has been penniless in the last two games. But it was not just his bad form that led to his bad performance at the American Airlines Center.

Mavs’ non-stop defense, which is rare, did the work as well. Dorian Finney-Smith, with 2 blocks and Reggie Bullock with one on the Warriors MVP, kept it really tight for him throughout the game.