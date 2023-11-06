“Giannis Antetokounmpo, But Mostly Kevin Durant”: Victor Wembanyama Reveals the Player He is Most Excited to Face in His Rookie Season

Victor Wembanyama recently appeared on the Skweek show alongside host and San Antonio Spurs legend, Tony Parker. Among the many questions he was asked, the Spurs’s young star was asked about the NBA players he most looked forward to facing. Having already faced off against Stephen Curry in the preseason at the time of shooting in the interview, Wembanyama briefly mentioned the Warriors superstar before talking about who he was most excited to face.

“Stephen Curry, it was not bad… Of course, there’s LeBron [James], Kevin Durant, Giannis [Antetokounmpo], but mostly KD [Kevin Durant] because he is the player I watched the most… And KD, nobody has succeeded to lock him up. KD will be a real challenge, but there’s plenty. Every week there will be some matchups, and I’ll say ‘That’s amazing, I’ll play against him or him'”

The NBA still stands as the league for the best basketball players in the world. So, it’s only logical for Wemby to have a new challenge every single night. However, given his already famous physical gifts, he has all the tools in the world to rise to the occasion. And given the stories of his work ethic already, he looks likely to do it consistently.

Victor Wembanyama’s performance against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns

Victor Wembanyama singled out Kevin Durant as the one player he wanted to play against the most. Given that fact, many would expect that he would at least be a little nervous during the two games he has played against the Phoenix Suns. However, that didn’t seem to be the case at all.

In two games, Wembanyama has averaged 28 points, 9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals, and 3 blocks per game, in 31.3 minutes played. Additionally, his shooting averages come up to 55.3% from the field, 41.7% from beyond the arc, and 81.8% from the free-throw line.

These aren’t empty stats either. On both occasions, the San Antonio Spurs came out victorious, and both times, Victor Wembanyama came up beyond clutch for his side. So, suffice it to say, either the young Frenchman did not feel any jitters, or he is already the best player in the world at handling pressure.