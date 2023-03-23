“Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Match Wilt Chamberlain”: Staggering Stat Demonstrates The Greek Freak’s Dominance is on Par With The Big Dipper

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the top players in the NBA today. Standing at 7’0″, Giannis has been dominating offenses with his incredible physical prowess and technical skill.

Now in his ninth season in the league, the Greek Freak has done it all. Two MVPs, a DPOY, and an NBA Championship makes for an amazing resume. And, he could add even more to it, especially if he continues in the form he’s in.

The man is currently averaging 31 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists per game. A lofty feat, even for someone of Giannis’ ability. In fact, under the right circumstances, he could break a 61-year-old record. One that was first set by Wilt Chamberlain.

Giannis Antetokounmpo could break a long-time NBA record set by legend, Wilt Chamberlain

The 1961-1962 season was a special one in the NBA. Not only was it the season that Wilt Chamberlain scored 100 points in a game. It was also the season where he averaged more points than minutes played.

The Big Dipper averaged 1.04 points per minute, setting a record. There were times when the record came close to being broken, with James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo coming close in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons respectively. But now, after 61 years, there is a chance that it may be broken.

The Greek Freak is currently averaging 31 points per game. But, if he ups it to 38 points on average minutes or continues with the same scoring form on 27 minutes per game, he will be the new record holder.

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 31 points and 14 rebounds last night despite playing just 23 minutes and 46 seconds. He became the 1st player in Bucks history to record 30 points and 10 rebounds while playing under 25 minutes in a game. pic.twitter.com/Y1z7ne8n32 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 23, 2023

That being said, it will take a lot to pull off that feat. But, if there is anyone who can do it, look no further than the 2021 NBA Finals MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Giannis is more obsessed with winning another ring than breaking a 61-year-old record

Breaking Wilt Chamberlain’s record is all well and good, but it is the last thing on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s mind. At the end of the day, there is only one thing the Greek Freak is interested in, and that is winning NBA Championships. He even claimed it’s better than getting intimate.

“It’s better than getting intimate.” – Giannis Antetokounmpo on winning championships (Via @TheAthletic ) pic.twitter.com/hNZXSNh939 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) March 16, 2023

It certainly is an intriguing statement from the Bucks superstar, but understandable. After all, history shows that NBA superstars are remembered for the rings on their finger and not the records they’ve broken.