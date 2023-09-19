“Play For Prime”: Taking a Leaf out Gabrielle Union’s Book, Damian Lillard Vouches for Deion Sanders’ Prowess

The hate that coach Deion Sanders has been receiving lately has seen outcry and protests from several top celebrities. Sanders recently changed the face of the Colorado Buffaloes roster by helping them win games with his coaching. After Dwyane Wade’s wife Gabrielle Union showed her support for Coach Sanders’ wins, Portland Trailblazer star Damian Lillard also sent his flowers for Coach Prime.

Deion Sanders recently moved from Jackson State to Colorado as the head coach of the University’s football team. Within six months of his arrival, Sanders seems to have overhauled the Buffaloes’ sub-par roster of over 70 players. One notable thing about Coach Sanders is that he is not as modest as one might expect him to be from his wins. And rightfully so, as a two-time SWAC Coach of the Year (2021, 2022), he very well deserves to boast his successes. Taking account of this, online trolls and critics have not failed to slander Coach Prime’s recent wins and successions.

Damian Lillard comes in support of Coach Deion Sanders’ recent wins

Deion Sanders has been going strong as a coach starting the new season for Colorado University. The former two-time Super Bowl champion has led the Buffaloes to three straight wins, earning the support of several A-List celebrities. Very recently, LeBron James also celebrated the prime-time coach with a hefty shoutout on his X (formerly Twitter) profile.

A few days back, Dwyane Wade’s wife Gabrielle Union came in defense of Coach Prime against the trolls. On her Instagram, Union shared a video of Sanders performing at the SNL, just a week after winning a Super Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers. This video was a response to those who were calling out Coach Sanders to be ‘humble.’

Now, Damian Lillard has also spoken in support of the primetime coach on his Instagram.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBACelebsUpdate/status/1704116713011224796?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Sharing a hilarious reel from the Instagram page j.one.8, Dame wrote in his caption,

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CxTKgE5rV23/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

“On me… every top recruit better take they a** to play for prime… this the new BAMA.”

The post tried portraying a hilarious take on the average reaction of Deion Sanders’ fans to his slander. Well, Sanders seems quite immune to such hate and criticism, which is visible from his recent few wins. With him at the helm, surely Colorado will reach newer heights, with their student-athletes having the opportunity to hone their skills under an NFL legend.

Top American Athletes such as Shaquille O’Neal and ‘The Rock’ show support to Coach Sanders over his incredible career

If we were to look at Deion Sanders’ resume, we can find him appearing in three drafts- two for MLB and one for the NFL. Being one of the very few multisport athletes in the country back in the day, Sanders’ prowess was of absolute brilliance in both football and baseball. Even after retirement, Sanders’ flair has remained strong, as Shaq and many others think that Coach Prime is the best coach in College Football. In a video that the Big Aristotle once shared, Sanders boldly declared,

“Who is the best coach in college football? Let me see a mirror, so I can look at him. You really think I’m gonna sit up here and tell you someone else? You think that’s how I operate? That someone else got it on me?”

Shaq has constantly posted videos of Sanders declaring his prowess and capabilities as a coach. And sure enough, the two-time SWAC Coach of the Year rightfully had every authority to brag. Perhaps, coaching is just another venture for Deion Sanders, who is looking to achieve a similar level of achievements as he did when he was a player.