Giannis Antetokounmpo had perhaps the greatest punishment of all time for slacking on rookie duties

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most accomplished players among active stars.

The two-time MVP delivered Milwaukee its first championship since the days of Kareem in 2021 and is the top dog of the Eastern Conference. The Greek Freak is easily the most dominant force in the modern NBA.

Comparisons to Shaquille O’Neal and Wilt Chamberlain reveal the status Giannis holds. Milwaukee really landed itself a franchise star with a late lottery selection in 2012.

Giannis has established himself firmly as a top 3 player in the league. Antetokounmpo is a force to be reckoned with on a daily basis and is a formidable opponent for any team.

However, as intense as Giannis is on the court, his funny side is what endears him to the general public. Giannis and his dad’s jokes have caused quite the stir in post-match interviews.

One of the most playful stars out there, Giannis is quite the funny guy. Sterling Brown may beg to differ however as one of the recipients of Antetokounmpo’s pranks.

Why did Giannis prank Brown a couple of seasons back?

Sterling Brown was a rookie with the Milwaukee Bucks and spent some time with Giannis and crew. However, Brown slacked off on his “rookie duties” according to his vets. So, punishment had to be dished.

Giannis revealed video footage of Brown’s car FILLED with popcorn. Pellets of popcorn absolutely fill the frame of the SUV from top to bottom.

Sterling Brown must have had a horrible time clearing the popcorn up. Brown probably never forgot his rookie duties since. The punishment was memorable for sure. To have been a fly on the Bucks dressing room after the prank was successfully executed!

