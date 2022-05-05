“Giannis Antetokounmpo is a better player than prime Kobe Bryant!”: Colin Cowherd makes a WILD claim, pits Bucks’ MVP over NBA legends

At 27-years-old Milwaukee Bucks superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo has built a career that many greats would dream of.

Winning two MVP trophies, along with a title and a Finals MVP, the ‘Greek Freak’ is one of the biggest superstars in the league going into his prime. Giannis certainly hasn’t disappointed in the ongoing season as well.

In a campaign where two names Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid dominated the MVP chants, Antetokounmpo probably had one of his best seasons so far. Averaging a monstrous 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists, Giannis led the Bucks to an impressive 3rd seed.

The ‘Greek Freak’ has carried on the fantastic form to the playoffs as well. In the 7 games he has played so far, Giannis is averaging 28 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game. Given how impressive Giannis has been for the past few seasons, it is hard to see Antetokounmpo dropping off anytime soon.

Colin Cowherd claims Giannis Antetokounmpo has a higher ceiling than Kobe Bryant

Antetokounmpo has been a beast for the last 4 seasons now. Winning multiple accolades, the 27-year-old has made a name for himself in the league. Given that he is arguably just entering his prime, it is absolutely scary what is to come of the ‘Greek Freak’.

Analyst Colin Cowherd certainly is all aboard the Giannis bandwagon. In a recent episode of the Herd, Cowherd claimed that Giannis’ prime is better than that of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

“Remember, Kobe was a volume scorer….. He was not efficient. Giannis is efficient.… This is hard. Come on. These are not easy questions. See, I don’t like flash and glamour. I like the midrange.”

While Giannis certainly has had an impressive career competing for championships, Kobe Bryant in his prime did not have a great supporting cast around him and was competing for playoff spots.

Bryant certainly tried his level best, locking down guards and averaging career highs. But with the lack of accolades, Kobe’s prime isn’t celebrated much. Who do you think had a better prime?

