“Giannis Antetokounmpo is just 11 points behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar”: Milwaukee Bucks superstar and 2-time MVP poised to become their all-time playoffs top scorer

Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the brink of sealing his legend with the Milwaukee Bucks as their greatest scorer, ahead of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

It stands to good reason that the Greek Freak is the Bucks’ best player in over 4 decades. Lew Alcindor was genuinely the only player in this franchise’s history who had his level of freakish athleticism and on-court dominance.

Well into his 9th NBA season now, Giannis is perhaps the NBA’s most consistently dominant performer today. He’s improved himself in nearly every facet of the game with each passing season this time.

If there’s one player other than Kawhi Leonard who exemplifies this Mamba Mentality at the same level, it’s him. It’s this never-say-die attitude that pushed the Bucks over the brink after their 2-0 deficit in last year’s NBA Finals.

The Bucks don’t look quite as good this time around as they did last year. They’ve had to rely on some backup production in the injury-enforced absence of Brook Lopez.

However, it seems that their formula has clicked pretty neatly into gear at the right time. They’ve entered the playoffs with renewed vigor and look like defending champions worth their salt.

Only 11 points behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, history beckons for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Given that Giannis has been a walking double-double forever, the Greek Freak is all but guaranteed to overtake Lew Alcindor on their all-time playoffs scoring list.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, as Lew is wont to be called for over 50 years now, sits at 1692 points for the Bucks. Giannis is only 10 behind at the moment, with 1682 points in just 65 postseason appearances.

This follows in the wake of Giannis overtaking Lew’s regular-season record for Milwaukee earlier this season. Giannis notched this record against Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and their Nets team at the start of this month.

This is the call for Giannis breaking Kareem’s record, you can’t ask for anything better pic.twitter.com/Brm0xNOV1n — Robert (@mkerobert) April 1, 2022

Giannis will definitely be sitting on a bunch of records by the time that he’s done with his career.