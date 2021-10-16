Basketball

“You need to dye your hair for the sake of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook!”: Lakers fan hilariously suggests a brand new way to be better at basketball to the Brodie

"You need to dye your hair for the sake of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook!": Lakers fan hilariously suggests a brand new way to be better at basketball to the Brodie
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
Who won yesterday's IPL Match: Chennai Super Kings won IPL 2021 Final to win their fourth IPL Trophy
Next Article
"Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Rajon Rondo, and Ray Allen don't wanna admit it, but they kicked that sh*t off": Gabrielle Union-Wade fires at the '08 Celtics for not admitting they started the SuperTeam era
NBA Latest Post
"Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Rajon Rondo, and Ray Allen don't wanna admit it, but they kicked that sh*t off": Gabrielle Union-Wade fires at the '08 Celtics for not admitting they started the SuperTeam era
“Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Rajon Rondo, and Ray Allen don’t wanna admit it, but they kicked that sh*t off”: Gabrielle Union-Wade fires at the ’08 Celtics for not admitting they started the SuperTeam era

Gabrielle Union-Wade spoke up about the Superteam era, attacks the 2008 Boston Celtics’ stars for…