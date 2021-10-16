“You need to dye your hair for the sake of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook!”: Lakers fan hilariously suggests a brand new way to be better at basketball to the Brodie

Lakers star Russell Westbrook participates in a hilarious interaction between him and a fan about his hair

We are sure Russell Westbrook had been dreaming of becoming a Laker for a long time. Unfortunately for him though, he’s hardly had a dream start to his career in purple and gold.

His team has now gone 0-6 in the preseason, with two of those losses coming with the big three on the floor. Worse, the big three losses came to a Warriors side that was without Stephen Curry (rest), and the Sacramento Kings. Not exactly the teams you want to lose to will going at full strength.

Knowing Russ, the frustration is probably piling on further and further with every loss. And well, it seems that very fact has resulted in him indulging in a hilarious interaction with a fan, mid-game. And the topic isn’t exactly something you would expect.

Lakers fan tells Russell Westbrook to dye his hair blue so that he can play better

Slight side note here. Have you seen the Brodie with blue hair? No? Well then peep the tweet below.

“I want to be an icon when I’m done” – Russell Westbrook at the Met Gala pic.twitter.com/BjnRu2uV7k — michael corvo (@_michaelcorvo_) September 13, 2021

Now that you have, we have a question. How amazing would it be to see Russ like this on the court?

Stars on his head with a blue background?! Oh, that would be a sight to see. And it seems we aren’t the only ones who think that way. Apparently, this fan does as well, as he had this hilarious interaction with Russ.

Take a look.

Russ wasn’t trying to hear it from this fan sitting courtside 😅 (via genegetsmoney/IG) pic.twitter.com/kvuG0mW8qi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 15, 2021

Well… looking at how harshly Russell Westbrook reacted to this comment, perhaps we will have to think twice before bringing it up to him… if we ever get the chance that is.

