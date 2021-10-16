“Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Rajon Rondo, and Ray Allen don’t wanna admit it, but they kicked that sh*t off”: Gabrielle Union-Wade fires at the ’08 Celtics for not admitting they started the SuperTeam era

Gabrielle Union-Wade spoke up about the Superteam era, attacks the 2008 Boston Celtics’ stars for not admitting to kicking off the same

Whenever one thinks of superteams in the NBA, the first name that comes to mind is the ’10s Miami Heat. The team had blockbuster stars like LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh. They even added Ray Allen and went to four straight Finals. They dominated the league and won two championships along the way.

The Heat players are often put under fire for forming that superteam and leading the way for all subsequent teams. The Heat set the precedent for the ’16 Warriors, and how they added Kevin Durant. Since then, we’ve seen LeBron James assemble another superteam in LA, with the Lakers. Kevin Durant went on to Brooklyn, and form his second superteam there too. Gabrielle Union-Wade however doesn’t agree that it was the Heat who should be blamed for the superteam culture.

Gabrielle Union-Wade blames the ’08 Celtics for the superteam era

The Old Man and the Three podcast recently hosted Dwyane Wade’s wife and actress Gabrielle Union-Wade. There, they discussed quite a few topics. However, the one topic that got the most attention was Union’s talk about the superteam era.

Talking about the same, she said,

“I was here for all of that s—,” Union said. “But I was also here for when KG (Garnett) and Paul and [Rajon] Rondo and Ray [Allen] all came together, even though they don’t want to admit it that they kicked that b—- off. There’s been superteams before. They just didn’t, they didn’t have, it wasn’t in this era with this platform and with social media and sports talk radio 24/7. It’s different, and how you look at it, it’s different. And the whole, ‘Built, not bought,’ whatever. Boring is what it says to me. Okay, you built it. Did anyone come? No, your fans are leaving at f—— halftime. Cheerleaders can’t be bothered.”

What she said is right. Superteams have been around for quite some time, but the way the Heat were assembled was the first of its kind.