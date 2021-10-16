Basketball

“Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Rajon Rondo, and Ray Allen don’t wanna admit it, but they kicked that sh*t off”: Gabrielle Union-Wade fires at the ’08 Celtics for not admitting they started the SuperTeam era

"Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Rajon Rondo, and Ray Allen don't wanna admit it, but they kicked that sh*t off": Gabrielle Union-Wade fires at the '08 Celtics for not admitting they started the SuperTeam era
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"You need to dye your hair for the sake of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook!": Lakers fan hilariously suggests a brand new way to be better at basketball to the Brodie
Next Article
"Giannis Antetokounmpo is shooting 3s at will?! It's over for the rest of the league!": NBA Twitter reacts as the Bucks' MVP drills a 3 to start the game against the Mavericks
NBA Latest Post
"Giannis Antetokounmpo is shooting 3s at will?! It's over for the rest of the league!": NBA Twitter reacts as the Bucks' MVP drills a 3 to start the game against the Mavericks
“Giannis Antetokounmpo is shooting 3s at will?! It’s over for the rest of the league!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Bucks’ MVP drills a 3 to start the game against the Mavericks

NBA Champion and 2x MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo stuns the crowd by making a 3 to…