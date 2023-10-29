“Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Willing to Do Whatever It Takes!”: After ‘Stellar’ Defense Against Joel Embiid, Bucks HC Calls Superstar a ‘Free Safety’

The Milwaukee Bucks are among the few teams that have suddenly skyrocketed their title contention chances this year. The Bucks’ recent addition of Damian Lillard takes their firepower into a whole new domain. But the loss of Jrue Holiday is what many critics have been focusing on. Holiday is one of the best defensive guards in the NBA, while Dame is not known for his prowess on the defensive end. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo has taken it upon himself to lead the team defensively.

The new Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin recently shared his opinion on Giannis taking on more defensive responsibilities. While talking about the issue, Griffin said, “We’ve had conversations before the season even began. It was initiated by Giannis, who made it clear that he wanted to be able to guard some of the top guys in this league and take that challenge.”

Coach Griffin would go on to praise Giannis on his commitment to winning, telling the media personnel, “It just speaks to his character. He is a winner. He [Antetokounmpo] is willing to do whatever it takes. If he has to guard the toughest guy, primary scorer on the other end, he’s more than willing and happy to do so.”

The 49-year-old also addressed questions about Antetokounmpo locking down Joel Embiid recently and if that is something that might occur often. Addressing the issue, Griffin said, “But I think we can have the best of both worlds. As far as, there are times when we can put him on certain personnel, and there are times when we need some stops like we did last game, and we put him on Embiid. So, moving him around…it’s like a free safety out there.” Coach Griffin would later go on to attribute Giannis’ industriousness and willingness to do anything, as the factors which make him special.

The stats from the season opener between Philadelphia and Milwaukee help solidify coach Griffin’s point. The Greek Freak was able to contain the league MVP within just 24 points for the night. Though it might not seem like much, but Giannis made just enough impact for the Bucks to wiggle by and take a 118-117 victory over the 76ers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a certified defender

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been a candidate for DPOY for what seems like the last five years. The 7’footer even won the award for the 2019-2020 season. But that’s not all, Giannis has also made four All-NBA Defensive teams. Giannis alongside Brook Lopez, who himself was in contention for the award last season, make an elite duo for rim protection.

In a recent NBA General Manager survey, the league found some interesting observations about Antetokounmpo. The Greek superstar was considered by 97% of the GMs to be the best power forward in the league. Not only that, 40% of GMs believed that Giannis is the best defensive player in the NBA. This was good enough to place the 28-year-old in first position as the best defender in the 2023-24 GM survey.

It’s no surprise that Giannis is all fired up for the season. This is the first time he is playing with another first-team All-NBA talent. Lillard and Giannis, both have similar mindsets towards the season, as winning a Championship is the priority for the duo.