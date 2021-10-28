“Giannis Antetokounmpo just can’t f**kin’ be stopped, man!”: Anthony Edwards delivers a shocking statement on the Bucks star despite recent win against reigning champions

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards talks about guarding NBA champion Giannis Antetokounmpo

Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves may have defeated Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. However, it was anything but easy for the franchise.

The Greek Freak poured on for an incredible 40 points, 16 rebounds, and 7 assists, on an efficient 15 of 23 from the field (65.2%), and 3 of 6 from three (50%). Simply put, even in a loss, this man was essentially at his unstoppable best.

After the game, Ant was understandably ecstatic. But, clearly, he couldn’t get himself to forget the greatness he had just witnessed.

Speaking to reporters after the game, the Minnesota star was asked to comment on Giannis Antetokounmpo. And boy, did he not hold back.

Also Read: Kevin Durant hilariously explains what the Nets are missing this year after their 3rd regular-season loss

Anthony Edwards calls Giannis Antetokounmpo unstoppable despite grabbing the win

Okay, we know that we’ve spoken about this before, but we feel like this needs to be mentioned again… GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO IS SHOOTING THREES NOW?! CONSISTENTLY?!

It may be time to pack it up, lads. And it seems that Ant certainly agrees with that notion. Take a look at the tweet below to see what he said on the matter.

Anthony Edwards nails the Giannis analysis: “With a guy like that you can’t stress about him scoring. That’s what he gonna do. Muh-fucker’s like 7-2, 280 pounds. Shit, we put four people on him and he’ll still score the ball. “ — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) October 28, 2021

Jokes aside, this is some GOAT-level activity right here. Giannis Antetokounmpo has turned into a damn near unstoppable player on the offensive end of the floor. And given that he is a candidate for defensive player of the year almost every season now, do we now have a player better than Michael Jordan?

Stans of the Bulls legend might hate us for saying this, but the potential is certainly there. Now we just need to see if he will ever realize the power vested in him.

Also Read: Anthony Edwards reveals the hilarious way he inspired his teammates to grab the win against reigning champions