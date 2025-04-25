“LeBron James Has the Greatest Career”: Reggie Miller Explains Why Old Heads Attack Lakers Superstar

The GOAT debate has dominated basketball fans for the better part of a decade. Now the conversation has reached the doorstep of NBA Hall of Famer, Reggie Miller. Miller Time spoke about the greatness of the two top GOAT candidates in the discussion, LeBron James and Michael Jordan, during his recent appearance on the All The Smoke podcast.

Miller and MJ have a very well-known history together. Both Hall of Famers played alongside each other for the duration of their careers. In 1993, the then 28-year-old Miller was famously ejected from a game and fined $6,000 for fighting His Airness during a Pacers and Bulls matchup. The brawl just proved that Miller, like MJ, was driven by competitiveness.

So when Reggie started speaking on LeBron James, he prefaced that he only shared the court with The King for one season. “I don’t have any point of reference,” stated Miller when giving his thoughts on the GOAT topic. That said, the 3-point God did give both men their flowers, whilst also making a GOAT pick.

“LeBron has the greatest career, but Mike is the best,” stated Miller, who cited LBJ’s longevity as a core reason for the commencement. “I think why a lot of old heads want to dog out LeBron. They were never as good as he is this late in their career,” he added.

Miller is correct. A large portion of LeBron’s haters still criticize him like he’s the same 21-year-old battling it out in Cleveland. The idea that James is still performing at such a high level at age 40 isn’t just good conditioning, it’s proof that he’s one of the most premier athletes of our lifetime.

The GOAT debate will never truly be settled due to understandable reasons. But James and Jordan are forever at the top of the list.