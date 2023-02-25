Giannis Antetokounmpo Net Worth 2023: How Much is the Greek Freak Worth Today?

Feb 24, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives for the basket against Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the NBA’s most consistent athletes. He features in games despite injuries, really showing his tenacity. He is also super popular. This year, he was voted as the All-Star team captain for the Eastern Conference. So, what is Giannis Antetokounmpo net worth 2023?

A burgeoning personality such as Antetokounmpo means that his net worth each year just continues to grow. And his near-celebrity status means that each year, he gets a lot of endorsement deals.

So, in 2023, what is Giannis Antetokounmpo worth?

Giannis Antetokounmpo net worth 2023 revealed!

As per several sources, he is worth $70 million. Let’s try and break it down and see if it is more.

Firstly, Giannis has one of the largest contracts in NBA history. He signed a super-max extension that will pay him 228 million Dollars in 2021. It runs till 2025 and in that year he has a player option. Giannis will be getting paid an average of $45 million a year.

And throughout his career, he has made over $188 million. All of these reasons make us believe that his net worth should be closer to $150 million than the rumored $70 million mark.

Not to mention, he has a ton of endorsements and deals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s endorsements and deals

Giannis is a Nike athlete and he also has a signature shoe with the American brand. Being one of their biggest athletes, we are sure his deal is a big one. In 2019, he was making about $10 million a year from Nike. That figure will have jumped quite a few ways since then.

He is also sponsored by Budweiser, Hulu, Tissot, T-Mobile, and JBL. His latter deal with JBL is quite prominent. And in 2022, Giannis is said to have earned over $44 million in off-the-court earnings.

Giannis made a whopping $86.5 million in 2022, making him the 4th highest-earning NBA player. We reckon his net worth far exceeds that of $70 million.

