“Milan Needed Warm Weather So Here’s Savannah James”: LeBron James Hypes Up His Wife Ahead Of Fashion Week

A lot of the success that LeBron James has enjoyed over the past 2+ decades can be attributed to the fact that he’s had an incredibly grounded lifestyle upon returning home. He’s been with his wife, Savannah James, since they met as teenagers in Ohio, and would get married after a decade of dating.

The James’ family expanded not too long after LeBron made it to the league as they would have their first child, Bronny James, followed by Bryce Maximus and Zhuri. The biggest security for LeBron in his life is that no matter what, he’ll always have his family.

The love that they have for one another gets put on display for millions to see on a weekly basis as they hype each other up whenever need be. Savannah has been there for her husband during every single one of the biggest moments of his career and the future Hall-of-Famer has returned the favor for his wife.

Also read: “Never, Never”: LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Awe as New-Look Lakers Demolish Steph Curry-less Warriors

LeBron James posts a picture of Savannah in Gucci

Milan Fashion Week is in full effect as it lasts for nearly a week, ending on the 27th of February. Savannah James seems to be rocking with none other than Gucci for her appearance at FW and her husband, LeBron James, is loving every bit of it.

“Milan said they needed some warmer weather for fashion week so incoming the flamethrower! Gucci down from head to toe at woman’s F/W 2023! Too tough queen!” wrote LeBron. Savannah would go on to post the same image of her in the Gucci outfit on her Instagram page as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑 (@kingjames)

Savannah James is very much invested in the fashion industry as she has her own line of clothing online through Shopify along with the fact that various fashion blogs constantly praise her for the outfits she wears out in public.

“There are levels to the menswear game, and Savannah James has it on lock”, “Savannah’s style is classic, chic, and flawless”, and “If you ever thought being too bright was a bad thing, Savannah James proves that it could and should be done,” are just a few of things that fashion blogs love about her style.

Also read: “LeBron James Will Play Kevin Durant in The West Finals”: Skip Bayless Makes A BOLD Prediction About The Final Stretch Of Games For Lakers and Suns