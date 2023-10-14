Giannis Antetokounmpo Restaurant: Bucks Superstar Brings Regional Greek Cuisine to Milwaukee, 17 Days Before Inaugurating Antetokounbros Store

CHICAGO, IL – FEBRUARY 16: Milwaukee Bucks Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) grabs his hand after a play under the basket during a NBA, Basketball Herren, USA game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Chicago Bulls on February 16, 2023 at the United Center in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire) NBA: FEB 16 Bucks at Bulls Icon23021617

Giannis Antetokounmpo loves carrying his Greek heritage and culture wherever he goes. The Greek Freak recently partnered up and opened a franchise of ‘Avli’ in Milwaukee. Avli serves regional Green cuisine, which brings Antetokounmpo’s tastes much closer to his home team. The 2021 NBA champion announced the opening of Avli’s Milwaukee branch on September 20 this year.

However, this is just one of the Antetokoumpo brothers’ several expansions of their widening business portfolio. Just 17 days after opening the regional Greek restaurant, the brothers launched an American outlet of their other famous Greek retail store- the Antetokounbros.

Giannis Antetokounmpo brought his taste for Greek food from Chicago to Milwaukee

Be it Chicago or Milwaukee; no food tastes better than home for the Greek Freak Giannis Antetokounmpo. Avli restaurant in Chicago’s Park District is one of Antetokoumpo’s best destinations for Greek cuisines in the United States. Whenever the Bucks played in Chicago, Giannis would never miss passing by the restaurant and have their food.

Perhaps getting the same taste as Avli was difficult for Giannis, back in Milwaukee. Hence, recently partnering up with the restaurant, the 2020 MVP opened a new branch of Avli in Milwaukee on September 20th. The best part is that the restaurant is just 1 mile from the Bucks’ Fiserv Forum, making it easier for Giannis to go there after every Bucks home game.

The Alvi restaurants are part of Creative Greek restaurants, which combine tradition with contemporary elegance. The guests experience the core values of the restaurants- Philoxenia (hospitality), Kefi (joy), and Meraki (passion) every time they step inside these dineries.

The Creative Greek group currently has three Chicago concepts and one Milwaukee restaurant, eager to expand its vision of spreading contemporary Greek culture further in the future.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers opened the first American outlet of Antetokounmbros in Milwaukee

The Antetokounmpo brothers have created a widening business portfolio, which speaks volumes of their success. One of their first and foremost business initiatives was the Antetokoumbros store, which had first opened its outlet in Athens, Greece.

Since coming to Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo has given his all to the city, including an NBA championship in 2021. As he had previously promised, the Greek Freak recently opened the first American outlet of the Antetokoumbros in Milwaukee on October 7.

The Antetokoumbros store features several pieces of merchandise, all related to the Greek brothers in the NBA. Some of their most popular items are hoodies, coffee mugs, bucket hats, and more, which sell out in large numbers from the online store and the outlet in Athens. The American public will now have their chance to avail of this merchandise, giving them a taste of the Greek brothers’ lifestyle and culture.