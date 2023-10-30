“They Can Find a Way to Get Zion Williamson”: Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce Discuss Trade Scenarios Capable of Turning Around the Knicks

Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett recently suggested some trades for the New York Knicks(9th in the Eastern Conference) on the latest episode of KG Certified, which would make the East Coast side more competitive in the East. The Knicks are in a tricky position in the league, as they have lacked a true superstar in their team despite being situated in a big market. The underwhelming showing of the NYC side in the first few games of the season prompted both the Truth and the Big Ticket to throw out some names that could make them serious contenders.

With the likes of Zion Williamson and Joel Embiid being mentioned, the former Celtics teammates discussed potential trade packages that could facilitate such trades. This led to them discussing the future of the organization as well. In particular, how the two superstars mentioned could have a major impact on the team. And with the current situation in their respective organizations, a potential trade to the Knicks could be on for both the superstars.

Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce discuss a potential Zion Williamson/Joel Embiid trade to the Knicks

Recently, Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett decided to contemplate the future of the Knicks franchise. The 2008 NBA Champions agreed that a trade was needed to turn them into serious contenders. However, there were only two names that they could think of as realistic options. Zion Williamson and Joel Embiid.

Given the current situation with the Philadelphia 76ers, Embiid could be on the way out. James Harden has caused quite the commotion, putting a damper throughout the organization. As such, many believe that a trade for Embiid is on the cards. But given that he is the defending league MVP, it will require quite a deal to get him. One that the Knicks may not be able to afford, especially since they lie in the same conference as Philly.

The more realistic option according to Pierce is Williamson. “They [the Knicks] can find a way to get Zion [Williamson],“ said the 46-year-old, during the podcast. It certainly is an interesting proposition. Knicks fans have been obsessed with Zion ever since they lost out on the No.1 overall pick in 2019. That being said, Pierce and Garnett believe it would take a huge trade package involving both Julius Randle and RJ Barrett to lure the 23-year-old to Madison Square Garden.

It would be intriguing to see either Zion or Embiid in a Knicks jersey. However, the likelihood of such a trade happening is currently not in the Knicks’ favor. The 76ers will do whatever they can to hold on to ‘the Process’. And, as for Williamson, he is happy in New Orleans and doesn’t plan on leaving the Pelicans anytime soon.

The Knicks are willing to give up key pieces in a trade for Embiid

A Zion Williamson trade to the New York Knicks seems like a fairy tale, especially considering what he did to them recently. Scoring 24 points, Zion once again proved how “unguardable” he is. However, Zanos isn’t who the Knicks are interested in as of now. After all, according to multiple reports, their attention has turned towards Joel Embiid.

That’s right, the Knickerbockers want to bring the Process to the Big Apple. And, rumor has it, they are willing to give up a number of key pieces in order to bring him in. This includes the likes of Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, Evan Fournier, and Mitchell Robinson(a package of any three). This is in addition to two or three first-round picks. Quite the haul for one of the best players in the NBA. But will it come to fruition? Only time can tell.