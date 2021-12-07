“Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 points in 27 minutes… on his 27th birthday?!”: NBA Twitter applauds the Bucks MVP for putting up an impressive stat-line on his birthday

Playing against the Cavaliers on his 27th birthday, Giannis Antetokounmpo records 27 points while playing 27 minutes.

Last night, Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrated his 27th birthday by helping the Bucks grab a 112-104 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Bucks hosted Jarret Allen and co. at the Fiserv Forum in front of a 17,000+ audience. And in a fairly one-sided battle, it was the defending NBA champions who emerge victoriously.

Antetokounmpo’s stat-line was peculiarly interesting. In Milwaukee’s 112-104, the Greek Freak scored 27 points, while playing 27 minutes on his 27th birthday. Giannis also grabbed 12 rebounds, to record his fourth-straight double-double and the 9th of the season.

Birthday Buckets 27 PTS | 12 REB | 2 AST | 3-3 3PM pic.twitter.com/aU7ETzRUZb — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 7, 2021

Also Read: Giannis Antetokounmpo describes how he stays humble and not dwell on ego and pride as NBA Twitter wishes him a happy 27th birthday

The 2-time MVP received great help from Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton, combining for 41 points, 10 rebounds, and 16 assists while converting 16 of the team’s 40 field goals.

NBA Twitter reacts as Giannis Antetokounmpo records a unique stat-line on his 27th birthday

As soon as Giannis’ fascinating stat went viral, NBA Twitter erupted with reactions.

He loves being on a mission and did it before, 50-point led to a championship in 50 years!!! Crazy 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3HcsN6drVK — GP2 (@7zam1O) December 7, 2021

While averaging 27.6 on the season — Gorgeous Shooter (@barrybuccs_) December 7, 2021

27 points for 27 years old. Go get yourself some nuggets now at @ChickfilA — Just Sarah (@Soccer_3_Mom) December 7, 2021

Also Read: Former Celtics star guard Isaiah Thomas expresses his frustration of not being on an NBA team

At age 27, Giannis has already built up one of the most decorated resumes for a big ma. Antetokounmpo is a 5-time All-Star, 5-time All-NBA player, 4-time All-Defensive player, won the MIP, DPOY, 2 MVPs, 1 championship, and was even awarded the Finals MVP last season.

With the way Giannis has been playing and adding skills to his bag year after year, it won’t be surprising to see him collect a few more MVPs, champs, Finals MVPs under his belt before the conclusion of his career.