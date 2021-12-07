Basketball

“Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 points in 27 minutes… on his 27th birthday?!”: NBA Twitter applauds the Bucks MVP for putting up an impressive stat-line on his birthday

“Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 points in 27 minutes… on his 27th birthday?!”: NBA Twitter applauds the Bucks MVP for putting up an impressive stat-line on his birthday
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
“I’m Paul George, when the team needed me, I came to do what I do”: Reggie Jackson hilariously crashes the Clippers star’s interview and lauds the latter pretending to be him
Next Article
“Joel Embiid is a terror no player wants any smoke with!”: NBA Twitter applauds the Sixers MVP as he ties Charles Barkley for an impressive franchise record
NBA Latest Post
“Joel Embiid is a terror no player wants any smoke with!”: NBA Twitter applauds the Sixers MVP as he ties Charles Barkley for an impressive franchise record
“Joel Embiid is a terror no player wants any smoke with!”: NBA Twitter applauds the Sixers MVP as he ties Charles Barkley for an impressive franchise record

During the Sixers-Hornets overtime clash, Joel Embiid dropped 43 points, 15 rebounds, and 7 assists…