Giannis Antetokounmpo Stats vs Clippers: Evaluating Greek Freak’s Performance Against Kawhi Leonard’s Team

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been dominating NBA squads across both Conferences for many years now and Los Angeles Clippers are no exception. As Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Clippers, here is a look at the Greek Freak’s stats against the LA squad.

In 19 contests against the Clippers, he has put up 24.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1 steal, per game. He has shot 55.6% from the floor indicating his incredible efficiency. His career-high against the Clippers in terms of both points and rebounds came on February 2, 2023. The Greek Freak had a marvelous 54 points and 19 rebounds outing. His heroics helped the Bucks pinch out a narrow 106-105 win.

In terms of assists, his best performance came in the early parts of the 2019-20 season. He lodged 9 assists in addition to 38 points and 16 rebounds as the Bucks won 129-124. In 2018, he registered 5 blocks, his highest against the Clippers. During the same year, he also had his best steals (six) performance against the Clippers.

Out of 19 games, Antetokounmpo has registered a double-double and 30+ points in six games each. Despite such impressive numbers, the Los Angeles Clippers have been a tough nut to crack for Antetokounmpo.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Los Angeles Clippers have had fierce clashes

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Milwaukee Bucks have had some of their most difficult battles against the Los Angeles Clippers in the regular season. The Greek Freak has come in the top 10 out of 19 times. It means that the Clippers have a chance of equalizing the W-L tally. This is the 11th time he will face them away from home, as the Bucks have a record of 4-6 in the Clippers’ home arena. This will be the first of two battles between the Clippers and Antetokounmpo, this season, but the latter has been listed as ‘Questionable’.

Considering Giannis had played all his career with the Bucks in the Eastern Conference, the odds of drawing a playoff matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers are minuscule. While Antetokounmpo has a ring under his name, the Clippers have yet to make an NBA finals appearance in their franchise history. If we take into account the two teams’ roster make-up, there is some chance of an NBA Finals this year. However, the odds still don’t field a Bucks-Clippers Finals.