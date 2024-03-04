Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight Against the Clippers? Will the Bucks Superstar Forgo His Achilles Issues to Keep Their 5 Game Win Streak Alive?

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently on a five-game winning streak. After a dominant 97-113 win against the Chicago Bulls, the Bucks are set to face the LA Clippers tonight. In their win against the Bulls, Giannis Antetokounmpo registered his fifth-best scoring performance of the season. However, the presence of their star player for the next game is ‘questionable’, which could be a huge problem for the Bucks, especially going against the LA powerhouse.

According to the official injury report, the Greek Freak has injured his Achilles tendinitis and has been listed as ‘Questionable’ by the Bucks. Other than Giannis, the Bucks have also listed three other players on their injury report. MarJon Beauchamp, Chris Livingston, and Khris Middleton are all out with injuries.

As of now, the questionable status of Giannis is the only official word regarding his participation in the next game. If he goes on to miss the game, the results could be devastating for the Bucks.

The MVP contender this year has been in incredible form so far this season. He has played 59 of the 61 total games this season, registering a win in 39 of those appearances. Currently, he is averaging 30.8 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 6.3 assists while shooting 61.9% from the field. In the last game against the Bulls, Giannis played for 37 minutes and dropped 46 points with 16 rebounds and 6 assists.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s stats against the LA Clippers

Giannis has a stellar record against the Clippers in his career. The 2-time MVP has faced the Clippers 19 times in his career so far. He averages 24.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 4.3 assists while shooting 55.2% from the field. In the last five games against the Clippers, Giannis is averaging 37.0 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists while shooting 52.8% from the field. He has also made 9 successful three-pointers against the LA franchise in his last five games.

These are impressive numbers no matter what lens you look at it from. A lot is riding on the next Bucks game. Their five-game winning streak and the number two spot in the Eastern Conference are on the line. Playing with injuries is nothing new for Giannis, he has done that on several occasions this season for his team. Whether he will put it all on the line yet again to keep the win streak going, we’ll know when the final word comes in.