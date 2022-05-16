“Michael Jordan and LeBron James never did what Giannis Antetokounmpo is doing!”: 200 points, 100 rebounds, and 50 assists for the first time in a playoff series, The Greek Freak scripts history

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks might have lost the series but he gave it his all. We take a closer look at the Greek Freak’s numbers.

History is written by victors but great warriors often leave their marks. Giannis Antetokounmpo did the same. The first player ever to put up 200 points, 100 rebounds, and 50 assists in a playoff series.

Neither LeBron James nor Michael Jordan has done this. This remarkable stat line is a testament to how good the Greek Freak has been this whole series.

He lacked the help of his all-star teammate Khris Middleton, and sure there were plenty of defensive errors from the Bucks and an inability to make threes when it mattered.

Giannis stood up and rose to the challenge, only the gauntlet was too heavy for him to pick up.

Michael Jordan and LeBron James never did what Giannis Antetokounmpo is doing! https://t.co/IrquqUrAVQ — Jeet Pukhrambam (@jeetpukhrambam) May 16, 2022

Where do Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks go from here?

The Bucks have nothing to worry about. They just happened to face a team that was in form and they lacked their players.

They might have to make some adjustments this off-season, however, the team has a good core for a few more years.

Their superstar is here to stay and he is starting to kick into form.

Giannis finished series w/ 237 points, 103 rebounds and 50 assists. Since 1968, only Kareem (2x) and Shaq had 200+ points and 100+ rebounds in a series. Only Jerry West, Luka and LeBron (2x) had 220+ points, 50+ assists. Giannis is only w/ 200+ points, 100+ rebounds, 50+ assists — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) May 15, 2022

As for Giannis, we might just be starting to see him blossom into the best player in the league. We reckon he holds that title already.

A lot of superstars and media personalities have already given him the crown and given his ridiculous performance these playoffs, we can be sure to see more of him in the postseasons to come.

Giannis this playoffs: — 32/14/7 per game

— 29/13/6 vs Bulls

— 34/15/7 vs Celtics

— 1st ever 200p/100r/50a series

— 4th ever 40/20/5 playoff game

— 1st in points

— 1st in rebounds

— 4th in assists

— 3rd in blocks

— 6 wins without Middleton Best player in the world. pic.twitter.com/xChljbTf7e — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 15, 2022

