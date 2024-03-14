“So He Was Jealous Of Dennis Schroder?”: D’Angelo Russell And The Former Lakers Guard’s ‘Leaked’ Trash Talk Has NBA Fans Reacting

Jan 9, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Dennis Schroder (17) goes to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell (1) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

D’Angelo Russell has been somewhat of a savior for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. After being traded back to LA last year, D’Lo finally got the chance to play freely, something that has brought about a series of stellar performances from him. However, he described some turmoil with former Lakers guard Dennis Schroder when he initially arrived and how it stunted his relationship with Darvin Ham, leading NBA fans to react on social media.

D’Angelo Russell was traded back to the Los Angeles Lakers last season from the Minnesota Timberwolves. He became an instant difference-maker for the team but did not get the chance to be the head coach’s go-to choice with Dennis Schroder still on the roster.

Recently, D-Lo opened up about his initial struggles with the Lakers last year. He also went on to describe the reason behind the slow development of his relationship with Lakers head coach Darvin Ham, pinning the blame on Dennis Schroder.

“His relationship with Darvin is the reason I couldn’t have a relationship with Darvin. When I was struggling, I would’ve been able to come to the coach and say, ‘Bro, this is what we should do. Like, I can help you.’ Instead, there was no dialogue…I just accepted it. And we got swept and I’m here and he’s not. And I like our chances.”

Russell’s comments went on to draw some interesting reactions from basketball fans on social media. One fan tweeted, “So he was jealous of Schroeder? Lol like A kid.”

While another fan commented, “Dlo was in his feelings jealous no way he was that insecure.”

Here are a few more reactions from fans on X.

D’Angelo Russell’s comments came along with a video of the two exchanging words with each other back in January when the Toronto Raptors were in town. Judging by the leaked audio, it was clear that there was still some animosity between the two former teammates.

However, fans were more interested in Russell’s recent comments and how jealous he allegedly was of Dennis Schroder’s close-knit relationship with Lakers head coach Darvin Ham. Fortunately for Russell though, Schroder was history for the Lakers when D-Lo came back and helped the team in areas they desperately needed. Now, it only remains to be seen if the Lakers can do as well as they do better than they did last season, as D’Lo assured with his statement.

D’Angelo Russell breaks down his bond with Darvin Ham

D’Angelo Russell was quite vocal about his developing relationship with head coach Darvin Ham since being traded last year. As Darvin Ham’s bond with Dennis Schroder was stronger, it also led to the head coach giving his ‘backup point guard’ more usage in the postseason.

Russell even took a shot at that in his statement on how Ham choosing Schroder over him led to the Los Angeles Lakers being swept by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals. After being traded mid-season, it took Russell some time to gain that trust and form that bond with Darvin Ham. But this season has been a whole different story altogether. Russell has become a vital part of the Lakers’ offense.

The 6’3 point guard has been one of the most lethal three-point shooters on the roster, with the ability to heat up at the drop of a dime. His ability to take the attention off Anthony Davis and LeBron James, along with being able to spread the floor for the two stars, has led him to become an integral part of Darvin Ham’s offense every time the team needed points to be scored in bunches.

As good as Russell has been for the Lakers in the regular season, it will be interesting to see how he performs under actual pressure when the playoffs are underway. Let’s see if D-Lo can maintain the same level of production he has been averaging in the regular season for Los Angeles.