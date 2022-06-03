“Hey, Neymar & Mbappe!! Let me be your Striker”: Giannis Antetokounmpo took to Twitter to make a special request to the PSG stars

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks once tweeted to PSG players Neymar and Mbappe asking if he could join the Parisian team’s ranks.

The Greek Freak is not just a tremendous NBA fan, but also a passionate soccer enthusiast.

Antetokounmpo addressed the media ahead of the 2020 NBA Paris Game. Giannis mentioned that he has been a fan of soccer since he was a youngster. He acknowledged that his father used to play soccer on a daily basis.

The 25-year-old revealed that he used to play soccer as a kid before switching to basketball. Giannis acknowledged his love for soccer, saying that he “used to support Premier League team Arsenal as a child.”

The Greek Freak grew up an @Arsenal fan 🔴 pic.twitter.com/xsHGjk4osG — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 23, 2020

Giannis also disclosed that, in addition to Arsenal, he is a great admirer of PSG, which is his favored team to play in the FIFA game. Giannis stated he was a massive admirer of Zlatan Ibrahimovic while he was at PSG.

Also, read – “LeBron James owns an insanely rare $6.5 million Tiffany-Patek collaboration watch”: Lakers star who recently became a billionaire, has a timepiece that only 170 people own

Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to play with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, asks PSG to let him be their striker

In the NBA’s Paris, France, game against the Charlotte Hornets, Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo took home more than just the victory.

Thiago Silva, Marco Verratti, and Mauro Icardi were all courtside to see the Bucks vs. Hornets game, along with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

Giannis paid a visit to Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the locker room after the game, where he exchanged jerseys and autographed sneakers. The Bucks had toured Parc Des Princes before the game.

PSG provided the Bucks with customized jerseys and gear for NBA Paris, which Giannis subsequently revealed to Neymar and Mbappe.

I need a spot on the team @neymarjr @KMbappe @PSG_inside let me be your striker 🔥⚽️ https://t.co/3ejI8y1QPo — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) March 31, 2020

Giannis Antetokounmpo retweeted an IKE Bucks video in which he tagged Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. He informed both of them that he requires a place at PSG. He even tagged PSG, asking them to make him their striker.

Also, read – “Michael Jordan was selfish, didn’t trust anyone but won”: When Kevin Garnett went on a zealous rant to explain why His Airness was the GOAT

The Greek Freak confessed that he is a huge soccer enthusiast, and fans will be hoping for further crossovers between the basketball and soccer worlds.