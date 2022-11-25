‘Unapologetic Cheater’ Shaquille O’Neal Gives His Verdict on Michael Jordan’s Son Dating Larsa Pippen

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most popular names in the history of the League. As a player, his fame and success far exceeded the norms set by his predecessors. However, with the popularity also came the affection of women. Shaq, who was susceptible to it, ended up cheating on his ex-wife Shaunie. However, despite being a known cheater, O’Neal has shared his odd take on Larsa Pippen dating Michael Jordan’s son.

As per recent reports, it was revealed that Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan had put aside their claims of friendship. The two are allegedly now dating and have been caught in public a few times. Though the reports also suggest that Marcus and Larsa aren’t exclusive, they haven’t refused that they are dating.

However, it seems Shaquille O’Neal has found this strange. The 7ft 1″ star, on his podcast, has said something that clearly shows his dislike for the two being together.

Shaquille O’Neal may be creeped out by Larsa and Marcus Jordan’s relationship

While on the most recent episode of the Big Podcast, Shaq finally spoke on the matter of Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen. When told that Jalen Rose claimed that Larsa should treat Marcus like her nephew, Shaq just hid his face behind a paper at first.

He then pretended to talk while playing with a paper near the mike. Diesel did not outright say anything negative about their dating status but he definitely hinted a lot. Shaquille O’Neal, after playing around, finally claimed that the entire thing looked really bad.

Shaq: “It just looks bad because, it just looks bad. I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”

Shaq further suggested that Michael Jordan may not have had a conversation with Marcus, but Scottie definitely discussed it with Larsa. He also hinted that the legendary Bulls forward was probably;y angry while talking to Larsa about it.

The issue with the relationship lies in the fact that Larsa married Scottie in 1997. Marcus was likely only 6 when their marriage took place. Being the wife of MJ’s teammate, she surely met with Marcus when he was just a small kid. This puts the nature of their relationship under the scanner.

O’Neal acknowledged being a serial cheater

In his book Shaq Uncut, O’Neal wrote about his infidelity. He wrote how he hurt Shaunie O’Neal, his ex-wife, with his debauch lifestyle.

Shaquille also claimed that he had not cheated on the mother of his children with any disrespect. Essentially, Shaq meant that he was cheating on Shaunie respectfully. Not the greatest of explanations or apologies in our opinion.

