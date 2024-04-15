Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Wife Mariah Discloses Husband’s Alternate Career in NBA’s Absence With an Adorable Picture

Apr 9, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) grabs his leg in the third quarter and left game against the Boston Celtics with an injury at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks ended their 2023-24 regular season with a disappointing loss to the Orlando Magic. The contest ended with a scoreline of 133-88, with the Bucks looking completely out of place without their star forward, Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak has been on rest since he strained his calf, in a non-contact injury, during their last matchup against Boston. While he remains grounded at his Milwaukee house, Bucks fans received an update on their star player through his fiance, Mariah Riddlesprigger.

Recently, she shared a picture of his husband, alongside a Captain America ‘Lego’ shield, on her Instagram. Wishing her husband a speedy recovery, Riddlesprigger hilariously wrote,

“If basketball doesn’t work out I think you have a bright future building Legos.”

While the couple share a fairytale love story, Giannis’ fiance seems to be concerned about his growing hobbies, further adding to her post,

“Giannis’s random hobbies have returned! Praying for a speedy recovery because I don’t even want to imagine what comes next.”

Giannis and Mariah are currently engaged and recently welcomed their third child, Eva Brooke. Basketball keeps the Bucks forward away from his family for at least half the calendar year, so, whenever the Bucks forward gets a chance to sit down with them, he always seems to cherish the experience. Even Giannis’ biopic, ‘Rise’ seems to echo the same message, as the movie’s description reads “It’s always family first”.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has a bunch of hobbies

Being a franchise player for an NBA team requires immense hard work and commitment. This often includes busy schedules and missed dinners, but Giannis somehow manages to flawlessly handle his social, family, and work life, all side by side. In fact, three years ago, he even appeared on his friend’s YouTube channel for a food review VLOG.

While tasting burgers with his friends in Sweden, the Greek Freak decided to answer a few questions with the camera. During a little QnA session, he was asked about his alternative career paths, to which the 6’10” forward replied,

“I would own like a real estate business.”

While being a YouTuber was Giannis’ first preference, he also seemed interested in entering the Real Estate Business as a second career. He seemed to be sure of his sales skills, as he spent a long time selling trinkets on the streets of Athens before he made it into the NBA.