Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Partner Mariah At Wisconsin Staple Culver’s Has Bucks Fans Convinced He’ll Never Leave Milwaukee

Being the face of the franchise for the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo unsurprisingly lives in Milwaukee, Wisconsin along with his fiance, Mariah Riddlesprigger, and three kids, Liam, Maverick, and Eva, as per People Magazine. Due to this, his kids are growing up in the ways of Wisconsin, something that was spotted by a fan very recently. Going into Reddit, user ‘MKEBucks’ revealed how he spotted Mariah along with the three kids at a Culver’s outlet, before they had a very wholesome interaction.

For the uninitiated, Culver’s is a burger and custard chain that originated in Wisconsin. For those who are natives of the state, the chain is a staple of their lifestyle, something that Liam, Maverick, and Eva seem to be picking up on.

Speaking on an incident where they went to a Culver’s outlet in Milwaukee, a fan on Reddit talked about spotting Mariah and the Greek Freak Babies’ in the joint themselves. The following is what they said of the interaction.

“I saw Mariah with the Freak Babies today at Culver’s. The entire Culver’s had no idea until I said something. Haha I said “the kids are basically from Wisconsin now huh?” she laughed. She was so polite. Honestly, They are a true Wisconsin family. I don’t think Giannis is ever leaving Milwaukee man lol when the wife gets Culver’s that’s a Wisconsin staple statement. GO BUCKS 4 EVER!! #34 #34″

Considering that Giannis Antetokounmpo has been a Milwaukee native for over a decade now, it should come as no surprise that he has adopted the Wisconsin lifestyle. However, when it comes to Culver’s specifically, there is a special story behind why the Antetokounmpo family prefers the chain.

As per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinal, after winning the NBA championship in 2021, Giannis decided to go to a Chick-fil-A outlet. Here, he famously ordered 50 chicken nuggets to commemorate his 50 points in the closeout game of the NBA Finals. However, along with this, he also ordered a half-sprite-half-lemonade drink. Chick-fil-A would later go on to make it an official drink on their menu, calling it the 50-50, something that went on to earn them $294.8 million in brand value.

After he found out about this, Giannis enquired if he could get free food for life from Chick-fil-A on X[Formerly Twitter], likely in jest. However, after Culver’s social media team spotted his post, they replied to him with a little offer of their own.

[Giannis] How about one better? Culver’s of Shorewood co-owner George Dimitropoulos would be honored to offer you free food for life. Your loyalty to our home state is inspiring! Shoot us a DM so we can connect.

George Dimitripoulos, co-owner at Culver’s, 1325 E. Capitol Drive, spoke to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinal after the tweet was posted, telling them the following on the matter.

“It’s not just a joke offer,” Dimitropoulos said. “He can come by as much as he wants… We’re not that far from the Fiserv, and we’re on his way home as well. Culver’s is a Wisconsin company, and I’m a big Bucks fan, as is everyone else, so we’re very excited the Bucks won a championship.”

Antetokounmpo likely still feels a bit dismayed by the fact that Chick-fil-A didn’t take him up on his request. However, the fact that Culver’s swooped right in even though their name wasn’t even in the initial conversation shows how much the staple fast-food franchise of the state appreciates what he has done for them.

Clearly, it isn’t just Giannis Antetokounmpo and his family that have embraced Wisconsin. The state has also lovingly embraced him for a long time, long before he became a household name for fans of the NBA. It is no wonder fans believe he would never leave Milwaukee.