 What are Giannis’ Alphabet Shoes? Is Antetokounmpo a Salesman now?  

Giannis’ Alphabet shoes are the latest colorway to be teased ahead of the season debut! The Zoom Freak 4s are looking to fly off the shelves!

“Another Day, Another Dollar!” says Giannis Antetokounmpo as he once again shows off his brand new shoes. The Nike Zoom Freak 4s are attracting loads of attention this pre-season.

From the fresh design to the even fresher colorways, all eyes are on the two-time MVPs shoes. And this iteration might just be his best. By the looks of it, we can tell Giannis himself had a say in the design elements of the shoe.

From the “Joke’s on you” heel tab to the array of bright colors on his shoes, everything about the Zoom Freak 4s looks and feels right. And Giannis, as usual, is being his charming and funny self.

What are his goals for the season? To win another championship, and to sell some shoes!

Also read: “I Got Anthony Davis Winning The MVP This Season”: Kendrick Perkins on The Brow Reigniting Comparisons with Giannis Antetokounmpo

We got new flavors for the fall 🤣🍂🍁🎃 pic.twitter.com/tGfTx5rKBM — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) October 1, 2022

What are Giannis’ Alphabet shoes? And why is Antetokounmpo turning into a salesman?

This double-header has a simple answer, Giannis is now an unofficial shoe salesman for Nike. And the Zoom Freak 4s various colorways will help him sell some shoes.

The Giannis Alphabet shoes are just the name of the colorway, as per the Bucks forward himself. And given his demeanor, he himself is unsure of the exact name.

“I think it’s called the alphabet shoes”😭😭 idk how anyone could Hate on this man😍🥰😅 @Giannis_An34 https://t.co/ayWIBOsvn4 — Amber_S90 (@LilBit071213) October 1, 2022

As for the salesman part, Giannis has been doing everything he can to put the spotlight on his shoes from the start of media day! Well, we are sold. We like the shoes and even the so-called, “Alphabet shoes”. We will be picking up the Zoom Freak 4s soon, what about you?

Also read: DeMar DeRozan Can’t Help But Be Amazed at Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Insane NBA journey, During Recent Podcast Appearence