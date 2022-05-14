“Giannis charges more than a Tesla”: Skip Bayless takes a shot at Greek Freak who has committed 40 personal fouls so far in the 2022 playoffs

Veteran NBA analyst Skip Bayless calls out Giannis Antetokounmpo for his charging fouls, comparing him to the electric automobile giant Tesla.

It wouldn’t be wrong to call Giannis Antetokounmpo the most dominant player since Shaquille O’Neal. The Bucks superstar is a generational athlete built to terrorize the opposition in the paint. With much of his prime still left, Giannis continues to reach new milestones with his performances.

The reigning Finals MVP has been on a tear this postseason, averaging 32.3 PPG, 13.6 RPG, and 6.5 APG. Nevertheless, the Bucks find themselves in a tense situation, heading for a Game Seven against the Celtics in Boston, having had a chance to close the series at home in Game Six.

However, there are no complaints against the Greek Freak, who continues to put up staggering numbers, despite not having his Robin in Khris Middleton. Despite losing Game Six at home, one cannot rob the Giannis of his flowers, having scored 44-points and 20-rebounds (career-high).

However, Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless who has often been critical of the Greek Freak, took a shot at his charging fouls during Game Six.

Skip Bayless takes a jibe at Giannis Antetokounmpo’s charging fouls.

Bayless, who has been rooting for the Cs in their series against the Bucks, doesn’t miss a beat to have his nitpicking takes on Giannis. Now, we all know the Greek Freak’s style of play involves him finishing at the rim, running down all the walls created as defensive strategies.

Giannis’ nature of playing in the paint leads to him often committing offensive fouls. In the 2022 playoffs so far, the Bucks forward has fouled 40-times. Most of these come as a byproduct of Giannis’ game in the paint, with some calls going in his favor and others not.

In a crucial Game Six, which could have earned the Bucks a spot in the ECF, Giannis fouled four times. Though selective, Giannis has been facing criticism for his ability to get away with charging fouls and his travel calls. Recently, Undisputed analyst Skip Bayless threw a shade at Giannis for his charging fouls.

Giannis charges more than a Tesla. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 14, 2022

Now, all eyes are on Game Seven taking place at the TD Garden.