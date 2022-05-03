“Jordan Poole scares me more than Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson!”: Skip Bayless reveals a shocking fact while discussing upcoming Game 2 in Memphis

FS1 analyst Skip Bayless shares a shocking statement about Jordan Poole ahead of Game 2 of the Grizzlies-Warriors series

The Golden State Warriors head back to FedEx Forum tonight, to take on the Grizzlies for Game 2. Game 1 didn’t go according to the script for the Dubs, but they managed to rough out a win. They would hope to continue their winning ways and make sure they go back to Chase Center with a comfortable lead.

Jordan Poole led the way for the Warriors, with a team-high 31 points, to go along with 8 rebounds and 9 assists. Stephen Curry scored 24 points and Klay Thompson added 15, which included the game-winning 3-pointer.

Poole led the team’s offense on a night when Steph and Klay both found it difficult to find their range. Steph shot 8/20 from the field and 5/12 from the deep, whereas Klay went 6/19 from the field and 3/10 from the deep.

Skip Bayless talked about the same, as he broke down what he is looking out for as he roots for the Grizzlies.

Skip Bayless claims Jordan Poole is scarier than Steph or Klay

Anyone who watched basketball over the last few years can tell you that Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are the most dangerous shooting backcourt duo in the NBA. The Splash Brothers have a record of getting hot at the right times and taking the game away from the opponents.

However, in Game 1, it was their new addition, Jordan Poole, who had to carry the Splash Brothers.

Talking about Game 2, Skip Bayless says Jordan Poole scares him more than Steph and Klay.

.@ShannonSharpe: “You ever heard of a Poole Party in Memphis? I haven’t either but there’s gonna be one tonight. Jordan Poole!”@RealSkipBayless: “I love Jordan Poole. I fear him more than Steph and Klay.” pic.twitter.com/IyEX88vUZ7 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) May 3, 2022

Shannon Sharpe, who is rooting for the Dubs, says he expects Jordan to show up again. He also believes Klay and Steph would not shoot this bad again, and would wreak havoc on the young Grizzlies team.

.@ShannonSharpe on who wins Game 2 between the Warriors and Grizzlies: “I’m taking the Warriors. They showed their Championship medal in Game 1. Steph’s due, Klay’s due, Draymond’s back…Blowout.” pic.twitter.com/4AITofVEBh — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) May 3, 2022

We’ll have to wait and see whether the Dubs go up 2-0 on the road, or Memphis defends home court tonight.

Grizzlies host the Dubs for Game 2 tonight at 9:30 PM ET.