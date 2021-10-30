“Giannis Euro-stepped 4 players into a dunk”: The Greek Freak continues to boss NBA players with his bizarrely powerful and demoralizing dunk package

Giannis has improved his game this season, taking more jump shots with confidence.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has worked heavily on his jump shot in the off-season and it shows. The man has put in countless hours in the gym and his form looks so much more natural and smooth. His dribbling has improved too- something he wasn’t really known for.

But even though he’s added a jumper to his arsenal, it is his trademark style that makes him such an offensive juggernaut. 3 steps and he can cover half a court in the blink of an eye.

In his last game against the Timberwolves, he had 4 players guarding him, but one eurostep and he was dunking on all of them. Anthony Edwards had this to say after the game: “Giannis Antetokounmpo just can’t f**kin’ be stopped, man!” .

The Greek Freak has always been an unstoppable force in the paint, if he does hit his jumpers with more regularity, it would be a scary sight to everyone.

Giannis may have been one-dimensional in terms of scoring, but he definitely is one of the best to do it like that

The growth of Giannis from a skinny lad who was just a kid from Greece to an NBA champion who dunks on a whole team is wholesome. He is a bigger, stronger and faster Kevin Durant, while a leaner Shaquille O’Neal. What a frightening combination of players to describe him.

In the recent past, Giannis was mocked by a few out there that he was one-dimensional – all he could do was drive to the basket and dunk. He also earned the nickname the “run and dunk man”.

Hey, if that gets you 30ppg, back to back MVP’s a championship and a DPOY, nobody would mind running and dunking all game too. It’s not just the drive and dunk, it is how good he’s become at that.

Watch Giannis and the Milwaukee Bucks take on the San Antonio Spurs in their next game.