“Is Marcus Smart suiting up playing tonight vs Washington Wizards?”: Celtics release injury report for combo guard ahead of crucial game vs Bradley Beal and co

Celtics’ guard Marcus Smart is ruled out for the matchup against Washington Wizards, illness listed as the reason

The Boston Celtics have not the start to the season they would have hoped for. They have an abysmal 2-3 start to the season. The Celtics have had two OTs already in their first 5 games, which they have split.

After losing to the Wizards in TD Garden on Wednesday, the Celtics would like to exact their revenge in the Capital One Arena. The Washington Wizards seem to be in very good form, as they have had a 4-1 start to the season. The Wizards are performing brilliantly, despite Bradley Beal not performing so well.

Marcus Smart has been playing a much bigger role this season. He has been a career-high 37 minutes. In that time frame, he has been putting up 7.4 points, 4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game.

Although his shooting has not been the best, but his impact on the court has not gone down at all. His coach and team have also backed him up for the same.

Ime Udoka on Marcus Smart: “He does so much that doesn’t show up in the box score, but we know the toughness and heart and soul of our team comes from him.” pic.twitter.com/e64Vgt1oTs — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) October 26, 2021

Also Read: “Is Joel Embiid playing against Trae Young and the Hawks?”: The Sixers’ MVP is listed questionable for the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals matchup tonight

Marcus Smart ruled OUT for the matchup against the Wizards

Being a key cog in the Celtics’ system, the absence of Marcus Smart might hurt the Celtics tonight. He has been listed as OUT for today’s matchup, with illness written as the reason.

#NEBHInjuryReport update: Romeo Langford (left calf tightness) – QUESTIONABLE

Josh Richardson (low back spasm) – PROBABLE

Marcus Smart (illness, non-COVID) – OUT

Robert Williams (illness, non-COVID) – QUESTIONABLE https://t.co/nMSIRqKl16 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 30, 2021

Also Read: Is Jonathan Kuminga playing tonight against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder? Warriors’ star rookie and #7 pick all set to debut for the Dubs tonight

However, as a sigh of relief to all the Celtics fans, the illness is not COVID-related. However, Smart has been feeling sick for a few days.

Udoka said Smart has been feeling “up and down” the last few days. So, the team is holding him out for now. Smart mentioned he was ill following the game in Charlotte. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) October 29, 2021

Hopefully, it is nothing serious, and the gritty guard is back on the court soon.