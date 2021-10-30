Basketball

“Is Marcus Smart suiting up playing tonight vs Washington Wizards?”: Celtics release injury report for combo guard ahead of crucial game vs Bradley Beal and co

"Is Marcus Smart suiting up against Bradley Beal and the Wizards?": Celtics' Head Coach announces that the guard is OUT for the matchup against Washington
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
“Oh Shaq, you’re gonna be miserable when Melo passes you”: Charles Barkley tries to poke fun at Shaquille O'Neal gets roasted himself
Next Article
"I think it would have been more difficult"– Mercedes explain why they didn't select medium tyres to catch Max Verstappen at COTSA
NBA Latest Post
"Is Marcus Smart suiting up against Bradley Beal and the Wizards?": Celtics' Head Coach announces that the guard is OUT for the matchup against Washington
“Is Marcus Smart suiting up playing tonight vs Washington Wizards?”: Celtics release injury report for combo guard ahead of crucial game vs Bradley Beal and co

Celtics’ guard Marcus Smart is ruled out for the matchup against Washington Wizards, illness listed…