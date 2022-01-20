“Giannis making the daddest of dad jokes is reason #3587 why I love him”: NBA Twitter erupts on Bucks superstar’s poor yet hilarious joke in the post-game presser following the win against Grizzlies

Giannis not only leads the league in the MVP and DPOY race, he also wants to be the funniest guy in the league, even after failing at it every time.

One thing about Giannis Antetokounmpo, he tries to be everything he is not and ends up getting things done either with perfection or hard work. Whether it’s a skill on the basketball court, a dance move, or a dad joke, the Greek international never stops perfecting himself each day.

Even if the Bucks forward is bad at shooting beyond the 3-point line, the 2-time MVP averages almost 4 attempts a game making under 30% of his shots. His below-average shooting from the free-throw line doesn’t scare him to get to the there where he’s shooting over 70%, the first time in 3 years at 10 attempts per game.

Those are small examples that make the 2021 Finals MVP one of the best players in the game, even if he’s far away from the most skilled. Let’s get to what makes him one of the most fun guys to be around.

Giannis Antetokounmpo comes up with an ultimate dad joke

By now, everyone knows Giannis’ fondness for poor jokes. His never-tiring effort and frequency in making those dad jokes on a public platform or in a presser make him one of the most lively personalities in the league. He started out his presser after Bucks’ 126-114 win over the Grizzlies, with an ultimate dad joke.

“When the cows go out, where do they go?

To the MOOOOOOvies!” : Giannis Antetokounmpo

I got a joke 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/4cPxMi14IM — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) January 20, 2022

On a night where the other MVP candidates in Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic had 50 and 49-point games respectively, and the Los Angeles Lakers lost yet another game, Giannis still managed to get Twitter’s attention.

I live for Giannis Antetokounmpo’s dad jokes. — aya to the iggs (@ayaiggs) January 20, 2022

giannis tweeting out the daddest of dad jokes while basketball twitter explodes over jokic and the lakers is reason #3587 why i love him — Paolo Uggetti (@PaoloUggetti) January 20, 2022

Some fans thought Giannis’ jokes are as funny as these Lakers jokes.

I got a joke pic.twitter.com/WbciVyFVNo — Craig (@Craigdavidfc) January 20, 2022

i have a joke too giannis: Lakers🤣🤣🤣😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😩😩😩😩😩😩🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲😩😩😩😩😩 https://t.co/wDI84LMCaQ — discount aoi todo (@miggyeezus) January 20, 2022

My immigrant father makes the same jokes. He’s more than twice Giannis’ age. https://t.co/gMUu02NyU1 — Gary (@GaryFromTheBay) January 20, 2022

He’s not only reminding people of their dads but even getting some female attention along the way.

I watched a video of Giannis making a bad joke and for some reason pic.twitter.com/fo7kyWW9AX — Jive Turkey. ⚜️ (@Pervyy_sagee) January 20, 2022

