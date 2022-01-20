“Joel Embiid becomes the fastest player in NBA history to record 50+ points and 10+ rebounds”: The Philly big man ties his career-high in 27-minutes, with fans chanting MVP at the Wells Fargo Center

Sixers big man Joel Embiid ties his career-high with a 50-point spectacle against the Orlando Magic, playing 27-minutes.

The Sixers defeated the Magic 123-11o, with Joel Embiid putting up an MVP-level performance. The Philly big man tied his career-high, scoring 50-points. His performance also included 12-rebounds and 3-blocks. Embiid was 17-for-23 from the field and 15-for-17 from the free-throw line.

The Sixers center had 20-points in the first quarter and 23-points in the third quarter. Embiid played only 58 seconds in the fourth quarter. The Magic led at halftime 57-47, courtesy of Mo Bamba’s career-high 32-points, which included seven 3-pointers.

However, Embiid would go nuclear in the third quarter of the game. The Philadelphia team is playing impressive basketball despite not having their point guard Ben Simmons available. Currently, the 5th seed in the eastern conference and a +500 team.

Also read: “Hell no, Ja Morant is not going to get Most Improved, Miles Bridges should get it”: Draymond Green believes the Grizzlies point guard has surpassed the MIP conversation and should be a contender for the MVP this season

Embiid’s performance against the Magic has strengthened his case for the MVP, coupled with his recent stretch of 8 games with at least 30-points.

NBA Twitter reacts to Joel Embiid dropping a 50-point double-double.

Embiid’s streak of 30-point games came to an end against the Celtics lately, but the Sixers won that game. The Cameroon native was one game away from making franchise history, breaking a record he now shares with Wilt Chamberlain and Allen Iverson.

NBA Twitter had the following reactions to the Sixers superstar tying his career-high, scoring 50-points.

Embiid ties his career-high with 50 PTS vs. the Magic 😳 pic.twitter.com/dlhSZOQ6JI — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 20, 2022

There’s no one in the NBA playing better basketball than Embiid right now. — Michael K-B (@therealmikekb) January 20, 2022

Joel Embiid tonight: 50 PTS

12 REB

3 BLK

17-23 FG

15-17 FT* *The Magic had 12 free throws as a team pic.twitter.com/yzH5u42KzE — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 20, 2022

UNGUARDABLE 🔥 Joel Embiid has 47 points through three quarters. pic.twitter.com/w8gRZ5ctaS — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 20, 2022

Sixers players with multiple 50-point, 10-rebound games: Wilt Chamberlain

Joel Embiid Insane company. pic.twitter.com/lSXYkbk994 — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 20, 2022

Joel Embiid had 50 points and 12 rebounds in 27:03. That’s the fewest minutes played in a 50-point, 10-rebound game in the shot-clock era (since 1954-55). h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/qk4fROCWtT — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 20, 2022

What Embiid has been doing this season hasn’t been discussed enough nationally. — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) January 20, 2022

Live look at Joel Embiid climbing the MVP ladder pic.twitter.com/e0SXuIigxf — Michael K-B (@therealmikekb) January 16, 2022

Just the eighth-most points per minute in a game ever @JoelEmbiid x @NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/6minPbxMUT — Jimmy (@_JimmyMcCormick) January 20, 2022

*whispers loudly* joel embiid should be mentioned significantly more in some of y’all’s MVP conversations — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) January 20, 2022

Joel Embiid’s last two years are the best back-to-back seasons by a Philadelphia 76er in the last 35 years, and I say that with little hesitation. And yes, I’m aware of AI and the Chuckster. Nobody had this much responsibility, and impact, on both sides of the court. — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) January 20, 2022

Joel Embiid: “I was okay tonight.” — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) January 20, 2022

Joel Embiid becomes the fastest ever to record 50+ points and 10+ rebounds in NBA history. Just 27 minutes. — Chris Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) January 20, 2022

Also read: “I completely side with Kyrie Irving on this one, Cavs don’t win a title without Kyrie, Cleveland of all places should appreciate him most”: Stephen A. Smith on Irving’s altercation with a fan in Cleveland

It’s evident that Embiid will go down as one of the greatest players in Sixers franchise history. The 27-year old is one of the most skilled big men the league has ever seen.