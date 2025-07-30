“Giant Killer”: Dwyane Wade Reveals His List of 7 Greatest Players, Refuses to Rank Them

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Dwyane Wade is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Many people have given their list of the best basketball players in NBA history. Few have done it as eloquently as Dwayne Wade, who revealed his Top 7 during a recent edition of his WY Network podcast.

Wade himself is as accomplished a superstar as anyone in the league. He’s a three-time NBA Champion, a 13-time All-Star, a Finals MVP, and now a Hall of Famer. So when the 43-year-old decided to drop his list, it’s one you should really listen to.

The first name should not surprise anyone. “My introduction to basketball started with Michael Jordan. Before Michael Jordan, even though I know the greats, I know the history, I never really watched them,” he admitted.

Wade later prefaced that the remaining players on his list would not be in any order, just how they were coming to his mind. “I go MJ. I go Kobe. I mean, they were the same player. You saw one, you saw the other.”

“Obviously LeBron,” he added. “Getting a chance to watch him play, but I got a chance to see him up close and personal for four years in a row. I never saw a greater basketball player when it comes to the way he plays this game. I watched Jordan from afar.”

The next name on the list, D-Wade referred to as one of his all-time favorites. And how could it not be? It was someone who changed the culture of basketball across the world.

“From there, I’ll go with AI. One of my favorite players. Just a little dude who just, there’s nothing you can do with him. The way he was just a giant killer. He attacked everybody in front of him.” Of course, Wade acknowledging Iverson was not off character for him.

Wade has been very public about his love for AI, and it’s a well-known fact that he wore the number 3 on his back during his playing career as a tribute to him.

But who else graced this incredible list? Wade’s final three choices were as spectacular as his previous four.

Steph Curry: Steph didn’t do it in a whole different way that we didn’t see coming.

Shaquille O’Neal: I’ve never seen a more dominant force play this game.

Kevin Garnett: Kevin Garnett was one of the most versatile players I’ve seen play basketball.

It’s honestly hard to argue about any of the choices. Those 7 names combined for a grand total of 24 championships. Each man dominated the game in a different way and found success in the best league in the world. Wade certainly belongs on someone’s list himself. That said, it was very cool to hear a legend’s own rankings of other players.