Kevin Durant for Jimmy Butler: Reports Suggest Heat Inquiring About 2x Champ in Blockbuster Trade

Any time Kevin Durant’s name surfaces on the trade block, every team is bound to be interested, as they should be. Now, with the Phoenix Suns reportedly making the 14-time All-Star available, the Miami Heat have made their desire to acquire KD known.

Advertisement

The Heat have inquired about Durant’s availability despite having their own internal issues to deal with. Neither team has especially impressed this season, as the Heat sit at 24-23 while the Suns are struggling to hang on to a play-in spot with a 25-24 record. Both front offices have made it clear that changes are coming, but Miami may not have a convincing trade package to offer for the former MVP.

The Miami Heat have inquired about Kevin Durant’s availability, per @5ReasonsSports pic.twitter.com/PNJhSptiV4 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 5, 2025

Miami’s desire to move on from Jimmy Butler has been apparent for months now, but the 14-year veteran has only hurt his value in recent weeks due to his emotional outbursts and continuous suspensions. Already 35 years old, Butler is just one year younger than Durant, so the incentive for Phoenix isn’t there for a one-for-one swap. Butler’s age is just one reason why most franchises won’t pursue the six-time All-Star, as Butler’s eccentric and headstrong personality has caused issues in each of his four NBA stops.

While it’s unlikely the Suns and Heat will be able to agree on a deal without a third team, that doesn’t mean other franchises won’t pursue the pair of future Hall of Famers. He hasn’t had many opportunities to show it this season, but Butler is still an All-Star caliber talent when he has his motivation. The trade market has continued to shift in recent days, so even if the pair aren’t traded for each other, it still seems likely that both Butler and Durant will find new homes soon.

Other teams have voiced their interest in Kevin Durant

To no one’s surprise, the Miami Heat aren’t the only team eyeing the 2014 NBA MVP. One of Durant’s former teams, the Golden State Warriors, has also made their interest in a reunion known. The Dubs have struggled to produce a star alongside Stephen Curry, so the franchise could opt to move on from their future in order to bring KD back to the team he won two titles with.

The Warriors have several intriguing prospects they could offer for Durant, most notably versatile forward Jonathan Kuminga. While Golden State doesn’t possess the best package to send to Phoenix, the team could probably put together a better offer than the Heat.

Regardless where Durant lands, it appears his two-and-a-half-year stint with the Suns is coming to an end. More teams are bound to join the KD sweepstakes before Thursday’s trade deadline, so as of now, it’s hard to say where the two-time champion will end up.