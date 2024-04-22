LeBron James’ Injury Status Ahead Of Game 2 Lakers-Nuggets Could Be Concerning For LA Fans

Apr 20, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts on the court floor during the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets in game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

A solid 1st quarter start from LA fell apart as the Nuggets turned on the heat, and eventually defeated the Lakers 114-103. LeBron James‘ 21st season seems to be heading for a first-round exit, and Lakers fans’ hopes could be dealt a further blow with the latest news from the team.

Despite the optimistic viewpoint of the LA fans, the latest injury report as per NBA.com doesn’t offer a sunny outlook. The 4x champion is still recovering from his left ankle peroneal tendinopathy, resulting in inflammation around his tendon regions. This condition has made him ‘Probable’ for the upcoming clash, worrying the supporters in the process.

Despite incurring the injury toward the end of 2023, the Lakers star is yet to find relief from it. After all, healing the condition requires at least three months of recovery period. Due to the jam-packed NBA fixtures, James never got those many days off, hampering his path to recovery. On top of this, his average minutes per game of 35.3, instead of the recommended 29, also delayed the process.

However, James has been managing this injury well ever since incurring it. Despite his playing status being decided at game-time on most occasions, the 4x MVP has only missed 9 games in the regular season due to this condition. Furthermore, playing through this struggle, the Akron-born sustained his status as a leading figure in the league. Averaging 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game, as per StatMuse, he showcased his caliber time and again even in his 21st season. He has also played two additional games that were not counted toward the schedule, the Play-In tournament game vs the Pelicans, and the In-Season Tournament Final vs the Indiana Pacers.

Expectedly, the fans hope for their talisman to suit up against the Nuggets in Game 2. After all, when push comes to shove, the entire organization turns to James for guidance.

Can the Los Angeles Lakers cope in the absence of LeBron James?

The 20x All-Star missed out on merely 11 games in the regular season due to his injury struggles. During those games, the form of the franchise remained extremely unpredictable, capturing their lackluster display. Eventually, they ended the season with a 6-5 record without the services of James, highlighting the Lakers’ dependency on him.

So, the supporters will certainly keep their expectations low, just in case James fails to make it into the starting five of Game 2. On top of this, the team’s number two, Anthony Davis, has also been listed as a ‘Probable’ for the clash. The Lakers also remain without the services of Cam Reddish, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Christian Woods, and ace defensive wing Jarred Vanderbilt.

These unfavorable scenarios have seemingly turned the Lakers into underdogs going into the clash. This makes it all too important for them to have James on the floor by any means possible. Considering his ability to manage the injury till now, the supporters continue to pray for the best. This has paved the way for an exciting upcoming few hours, with Game 2 seemingly promising top-notch NBA drama.