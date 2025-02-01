Gilbert Arenas and Brandon Jennings Get Into Heated Argument Over Paul George’s Hall of Fame Case

Paul George has had one of the more interesting careers that any star has had in the NBA. He spent time as the face of the Indiana Pacers before becoming an MVP candidate with the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, George has yet to win a championship, and his time with the Los Angeles Clippers left much to be desired. The 34-year-old’s divisive career created a heated debate over his Hall of Fame case on Gil’s Arena.

Gilbert Arenas shared his belief that George would be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, which prompted confusion and defensiveness from Brandon Jennings. Despite the former Washington Wizard underlining that George had a 97% chance of making the Hall of Fame, Jennings doesn’t believe the Philadelphia 76ers forward should be a shoo-in for the Hall.

“Derrick Rose is too then. DeMar DeRozan is too then,” Jennings responded with two Hall of Fame choices of his own.

Gil: "Paul George is gonna be a first-ballot Hall of Famer." BJ: "First ballot?! …What's Paul George's biggest moment? The Arena jumps Gil for claiming PG will hit the HOF before Derrick Rose 👀 pic.twitter.com/lU7cQ9hugI — Gilbert Arenas (@GilsArenaShow) February 1, 2025

The crew then discussed the criteria for a player to be inducted because Jennings insisted that Rose should be in the Hall but scoffed at the idea of George being on the first ballot. Arenas underlined that statistics over the course of a player’s entire career should be taken into account, which hurts Rose’s case.

The 2011 MVP was still a good player after his injuries but nowhere near the superstar he once was.

Once Gil informed the crew of Rose’s 10% chance of making the Hall of Fame, Jennings questioned what Paul George has achieved to warrant a no-doubt Hall of Fame nod. The two argued about what mattered more between career accolades and impactful moments, unable to see eye-to-eye.

Jennings and Arenas may not see eye to eye on George’s Hall of Fame case, but the star forward isn’t too concerned.

Paul George has spoken about his possible Hall of Fame nomination

Paul George has accomplished more than the vast majority of NBA players, with nine All-Star appearances, six All-NBA nods, and four All-Defensive nominations to his name. However, the 14-year veteran’s struggle to stay on the court when the Clippers needed him most didn’t do him any favors. Nor does his current play with the Sixers.

George shared how he is proud of his career, regardless of if he’s admitted into the Hall or not.

PG13 had an extremely mature take regarding his potential Hall of Fame nomination. While it appears the California native has a solid chance at being inducted, it won’t be the end of the world for the multi-faceted forward if he doesn’t make it.

George explained how it would be great if he did make the Hall, but underlined how he’s happy with what he has achieved, even if the decision doesn’t go his way.