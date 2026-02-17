LeBron James Believes Cavs Are Making a Strong Push for the Championship by Getting James Harden

Nobody expected the Los Angeles Clippers to trade James Harden at the deadline, let alone to Cleveland. However, the Cavaliers saw an opportunity to get better now and took advantage. Rarely do you see a team trade a 26-year-old All-Star for a 36-year-old All-Star. The key difference between the Cavs and the other teams is that they don’t have much time to waste.

The past three seasons, the Cavaliers have competed with the same core. They were constantly building toward something greater, which led to their stellar 2024-25 season and they finished that season with a 64-18 record. They seemed like a lock to reach the Eastern Conference Finals at the very least. Instead, they crumbled against the Indiana Pacers in the semifinals.

We have seen championship windows close faster than they open. Although there are some great teams in the East, the conference remains open for the taking. The Detroit Pistons have had a firm hold on the top seed, but they aren’t viewed as a sure-fire lock to go to the NBA Finals. The New York Knicks, Boston Celtics and even Philadelphia 76ers can all put up a serious fight.

Rather than watching themselves fall behind, the Cavaliers went all-in on the present by acquiring Harden. As far as 4 time NBA champion, LeBron James is concerned, the Cavs are swinging for the fences.

“They’re going for it,” James said on Mind the Game. “They felt like they needed another playmaker. Someone that’s been there, and they added James.”

Harden doesn’t have the championship pedigree that the Cavaliers may have wanted, but he understands what it takes to be in high-pressure situations. Whether it was during his time with the Houston Rockets or even with the Sixers, Harden has performed in pivotal moments.

Having a reliable secondary playmaker and shot creator will be huge for Cleveland in the postseason. Unfortunately, Garland didn’t live up to what the team required of him in those situations.

It’s important to note that the Harden trade isn’t the only important Cavaliers trade. The team also pulled off a trade to land extra guard depth with Dennis Schröder and Keon Ellis. The casual fan may not pay much mind to that trade, but James believes it further solidifies the Cavaliers as legitimate title contenders.

“Schroder, a former teammate of mine, that’s going to compete every single night. Keon Ellis, [another] guy that’s going to compete, make shots. Those guys are going to be really good for teams, especially in the East,” James said.

It appears that James is a supporter of the Cavaliers’ roster changes ahead of the final portion of the season. LeBron knows far too well what it takes to win a championship, considering he has four to his name. Perhaps this may finally be the team for the Cavaliers to get over the hump for the first time without James on the roster.