Gilbert Arenas believes unlike Kyrie Irving, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant “wouldn’t miss a game” even if they had to take a “fake vaccine”

From one of the best players in the NBA, Kyrie Irving became a mere controversy last season when he decided to not take the COVID-19 vaccination.

Kyrie Irving wasted an entire NBA season last year when he maintained his stance on not taking the vaccination even if it meant he would miss home games for the Nets because of New York’s vaccination mandate.

Not just for himself, but also for James Harden, Kevin Durant, and the whole Brooklyn Nets franchise. In October, as the season started, the Nets’ general manager Sean Marks announced that Irving would be ineligible to play or practice with the team, due to the New York City COVID-19 vaccine mandate, until he is vaccinated.

And although the Nets called that off in January, and allowed him to play outside of New York and Toronto, the former Cavaliers guard just played 29 games in the season.

With a frustrated Harden getting himself out of that situation and to Philadelphia, the Nets couldn’t finish above the Play-in spot and had to play the Boston Celtics in the first round after winning the Play-in.

Would Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant would’ve done the same thing if they wanted to avoid taking the vaccine? Gilbert Arenas thinks not.

Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant “wouldn’t miss a game” for vaccination unlike Kyrie Irving: Gilbert Arenas

In an interview on Vlad TV former Wizards’ 3x All-Star guard, who has played against both Jordan and Kobe not just opened up about what those legends would have done if they did not want to take the jab, saying they would not miss a game. He also claimed that they would have silently gone for the fake vaccination card like most athletes have, including several NBA players.

Now that is a big controversial statement, which, if caught fire, could have serious repercussions. Not that NBA cross-checks all its players for vaccination now, but it might spark controversy among fans or the common people of the country.

At one point in time, everybody in the States had to take the vaccine even if they wanted it or not, they had to get the jabs to go back to their workplaces. Many were jobless because of it.

And now when all of those who didn’t want it but had to take it and claim to have numerous complications after taking it, come to know that some star athletes and celebrities got fake cards, they will be mad. Well done, Gilb.

