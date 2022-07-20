“I still wish I didn’t get vaccinated”: Andrew Wiggins reveals reason behind his previous stance

Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins regrets receiving the COVID-19 vaccination despite having a breakthrough year.

Former 1st pick in the 2014 draft, Andrew Wiggins silenced all his critics in the 2021-22 season, who labeled him a bust. The Canadian native turned it around for himself, making valuable contributions on both ends of the floor, averaging 17.2 PPG, 4.5 RPG, and shooting close to 40% from the 3-point line.

Mr. Fanstastic couldn’t have asked for a better year, earning his first All-Star appearance as a starter and winning his maiden NBA championship. The 27-year-old had an evident upward trend in his graph as a player, with coach Steve Kerr and his crew grooming him.

However, none of this would have been possible had Wiggins decided to go with his original decision of not getting vaccinated. Before the start of the 2021-22 season, the former ROTY had voiced his grievances against getting the COVID-19 jab.

Fortunately for Dub Nation, Wiggins would overturn his decision, considering the GSW organization wasn’t one to give special treatment, unlike what we saw in Kyrie Irving’s case at Brooklyn. Despite finally arriving on the scene, Wiggins regrets getting vaccinated.

Andrew Wiggins makes a sensational revelation on getting vaccinated.

Coming off the most significant season of his career so far, Wiggins isn’t particularly pleased with getting vaccinated against his wishes. The former Wolves forward was initially part of the anti-vaccination movement in the league, including the likes of Bradley Beal and Kyrie Irving.

Luckily, the 2022 Warriors All-Star decided to have a change of heart, which worked in his favor and how. Wiggins is now an NBA champion, having explored his versatility as a player. Surprisingly, the former Kansas player admitted to not getting vaccinated had it been his way.

“I still wish I didn’t get (vaccinated), to be honest with you”

“I did it, and I was an All-Star this year and champion, so that was the good part, just not missing out on the year, the best year of my career,” said Wiggins. “But for my body, I just don’t like putting all that stuff in my body, so I didn’t like that, and I didn’t like that it wasn’t my choice. I didn’t like that it was either get this or don’t play.”

Wiggins’ above statements leave many of us scratching our heads, given having been frontline witnesses to the Irving situation in Brooklyn and how it panned out. Nevertheless, the Warriors forward is entitled to his opinion.

