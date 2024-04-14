mobile app bar

Gilbert Arenas Expects Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Rookie Treatment Akin to Kobe Bryant’s With Lakers

Siddid Dey Purkayastha
Published

Caitlin Clark has emerged as one of the top prospects heading into the WNBA after four memorable seasons with the Iowa Hawkeyes at the collegiate level. Though several analysts and fans admire the young star, some of the WNBA veterans do not resonate with the same sentiment for the young star. WNBA superstars Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird seem to be not riding with the hype around Clark after making some startling remarks and comments about the Hawkeyes guard.

Three-time All-Star Gilbert Arenas recently hopped on the Gil’s Arena show to discuss the same with his fellow co-hosts. As Clark is expected to be the #1 pick by the Indiana Fever this year, Arenas expects the WNBA and Fever to lend rookie Clark the same treatment that Kobe Bryant received during his younger days.

Back when Kobe started playing for the Lakers, the front office protected their young asset from any shortcomings he may face. This meant that if any veteran player dared to hassle with Bryant, they would face severe reprimands for their actions.

Using the example of Shaq’s encounter with Kobe, Arenas explained,

“When Kobe got drafted, ‘Hey Shaq! Don’t touch him. He’s off-limits. You cannot rookie haze him, you cannot do anything to him. He is protected.'” 

On that note, Agent Zero compared such a rookie to a golden goose whose talents could lay the eggs to ensure the franchise’s further success.

“If everyone wants to get their pay doubled, you have to let the goose lay the egg,” Arenas added. What Arenas means from his statement is that a talented rookie such as Caitlin Clark has the potential to take her franchise to the heights of success.

Given the popularity around her, Clark could bring in several of her fans and new viewers to tune in to the WNBA to watch her perform on a nightly basis. This, as Arenas’ crew contend, could be similar to how Michael Jordan revolutionized the NBA with his arrival in the league. To conclude, Gilbert Arenas believes Caitlin Clark could manufacture many more viral and enthralling moments with her play, which could level up WNBA’s viewership by a very large extent.

Will Caitlin Clark receive the same special treatment as a rookie Kobe Bryant?

Kobe Bryant arrived at the Lakers in 1996 after being traded as the Charlotte Hornets’ 13th overall pick on draft night. At the same time, Lakeshow acquired Shaquille O’Neal from the Orlando Magic, who had already gained a handful of years coming into the league in 1992. After his arrival, Shaq considered it necessary to haze the rookies, Derek Fisher and Kobe Bryant, as a lasting tradition in the league. However, that was only for Bryant to rat him out to the general manager, Jerry West.

In his book Shaq Uncut, the four-time NBA champion revealed how Jerry West had almost ‘crucified’ him for his actions later in his office. Shaq learned a valuable lesson of working alongside 18-year-old Bryant to further their chances of winning championships. The result was Shaq and Kobe’s duo eventually winning a three-peat with the Lakers.

Caitlin Clark is a great shooter and has been a volume scorer for the Hawkeyes throughout all four seasons with the team. Being a natural shooter, she might aim to do the same when she is on the roster of the Indiana Fevers. This might also result in some friction with her new Fever teammates, who have veteran experience playing and performing in the WNBA.

