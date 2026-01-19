Gilbert Arenas Explains How One Victor Wembanyama Adjustment Could Lead Spurs to the Western Conference Finals

Victor Wembanyama’s stardom makes it easy to forget that it’s just his third year in the NBA, but looking closely, there are aspects to his game that could improve. He’s already so instrumental to the San Antonio Spurs’ resurgence. If his shortcomings are taken care of, he could be unstoppable.

Gilbert Arenas, in a recent episode of No Chill Gill, noted that Wembanyama is learning about ball and adjusting to the NBA in real time. It’s a sign that he’s on his way to the top.

One of the areas where Arenas believes Wembanyama can improve the most is scoring without dribbling the ball. While attacking off the bounce is one of his strengths, the Frenchman often charges, dribbles, and finishes at the rim with ease whenever he gets the ball. If he started scoring more from catch and shoots, for instance, he would be even more dominant.

“Wemby is learning in real time, adjusting in real time. If he is starting to play the game without putting the ball on the floor, the chances of them getting to the WCF is gonna be heightened,” Arenas said.

Currently, San Antonio sits second in the Western Conference standings with a 29-13 record, but the race for the No. 2 spot remains tight. They are among the favorites to finish there, though simply reaching the playoffs does not guarantee a trip to the Western Conference Finals.

“I’m sorry. Defensively, 7 game series, him dominating, controlling the game, that gives them a chance. If he starts getting buckets without wasting energy, good luck!” Arenas added.

Wembanyama is having a career-best season so far, averaging 24 points and 11 rebounds per game. The question remains whether he can replicate that production in his first-ever playoff series when the postseason arrives.

If Wembanyama can sustain this level of output and continue to improve in the areas Arenas highlighted, the Spurs could legitimately be one of the favorites to reach, or even win, the Western Conference Finals, especially with other high-level contributors like De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle alongside him.