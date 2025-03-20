Gilbert Arenas Laughs At Nikola Jokic’s Nuggets ‘Spanking’ Lakers And Warriors Like Deebo From Friday

Over the last few years, the Denver Nuggets have become the bully in the West, especially for the Lakers and the Warriors. Led by Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets have an impressive record against both teams and they’re only adding to it with each outing. They’ve already beaten both teams twice this season. They have faced the Lakers four times and have come out victorious twice. On the other hand, they have bested the Warriors in both their meetings.

The Nuggets have been so dominant, they have managed to instill trauma, not just in the fans of these two franchises but also in the hearts of coaches and players.

As a reflection of the same, JJ Redick recently admitted he had a few sleepless nights before facing the Nuggets. The Lakers head coach tried to figure out a game plan with which he could beat Jokic’s team. After all, the Serbian has always been the primary concern for teams.

However, on the last outing, despite not having Jokic on the team, the Nuggets comfortably beat the Warriors, bringing their seven-game win streak to an end. Now as the teams are heading towards the playoffs, Gilbert Arenas believes that these two teams will get their ‘a** whooped’ once again by the Nuggets.

Gil laughed at how helpless two of the biggest teams in the league get when they face the Nuggets. He compared Jokic to Deebo from Friday. The character played by Tommy Lister Jr. constantly bullied Smokey and Red, the character played by Chris Tucker and DJ Pooh respectively.

He said, “We should have known, both was getting their a** spanked by that man [Jokic]…Lakers is Red, Golden State is Smokey.”

“You want some of this sh*t too old man?! No.” 😂☠️ pic.twitter.com/PMDWUinOo8 — Gil’s Arena (@GilsArenaShow) March 19, 2025

But there is reason to believe Arenas’ prediction will likely fall flat on its face. Since the trade window, these two teams added key players and have turned their season around. They look like completely new squads and are playing with a renewed intensity.

They have been dominant lately with Lakers winning six of their last 10 games and the Warriors winning eight out of 10. While it’ll still be surprising if they defeat the Nuggets, it wouldn’t be as unexpected as it used to be.

Gilbert Arenas explains what the Nuggets need to do to help Nikola Jokic

Gil thinks the Nuggets should now focus on playing the long game. He wants the franchise to focus on the assets they have built over the last few years and do a proper assessment of them.

Doing this will help them get a better understanding of what they can do to trade these assets for something that Jokic needs to continue their dominance in the West and win a couple more titles.

He said that players like Peyton Watson and Christian Braun can be traded in the best interest of the team. Gil said, “You have young pieces that look like they can go. You might have to offset some of those just to bring in some pure shooters that can keep the course.”

Arenas believes that pairing those ‘pure shooters’ with Russell Westbrook and Aaron Gordon will help the team become more dominant. But only time will tell whether the Nuggets can manage to pull off these trades without falling apart and losing their mojo.