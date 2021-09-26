“Kyrie Irving is giving rise to some blasphemous anti-vaxxer theories”: Nets star looks set to stay unvaccinated ahead of 2021-22 NBA season

Nets star Kyrie Irving is giving fuel to some outlandish theories regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. According to a report in Rolling Stone, Irving is pushing forward some anti-vaxxers theories.

Over the years, Kyrie Irving has made headlines for some of the most strange and bold statements. Right from calling himself a generational leader to the earth is flat. Irving’s style of thinking is probably different from a lay mans.

As the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic with countries trying to accelerate the vaccination process, Irving has refused to be vaccinated, as per several reports in the media. The NBA has almost 90% of its players vaccinated. However, there are 50-70 players that have been some leading anti-vaccine drives.

Recently, major cities such as New York and San Franciso have made some mandatory regulations regarding COVID-19. No unvaccinated player would be allowed to practice or play in the home arenas of these cities.

Also read: “Kyrie Irving, stop filming Lebron James from under the bleachers!”: Lakers’ fans hilariously mock a fan who snuck into the mini-training camp and recorded the King and his squad

According to several reports in the media, Irving has been an advocate of some of the most bizarre anti-vaccine theories. The Nets star also serves as the vice-president of the players union.

Kyrie Irving is showing an inclination towards some outlandish anti-vaccine theories

With New York and San Francisco passing stringent measures for some anti-vaccine parties, the Nets could find themselves in a problem with Irving’s refusal of the vaccine.

Irving, who serves as a vice president on the executive committee of the players’ union, recently started following and liking Instagram posts from a conspiracy theorist who claims that “secret societies” are implanting vaccines in a plot to connect Black people to a master computer for “a plan of Satan. This Moderna microchip misinformation campaign has spread across multiple NBA locker rooms and group chats, according to several of the dozen-plus current players, Hall-of-Famers, league executives, arena workers and virologists interviewed for this story over the past week. via: Rolling Stone

EXCLUSIVE: @RollingStone got inside an NBA players’ union meeting, where stars are saying any jab requirement is a “non-starter.” One of a number of 👀 moments in this monster story, just out: https://t.co/5JNoqsZ6TJ — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) September 26, 2021

Though major cities in the USA have begun to implement some stringent measures for anti-vaxxers, Irving is ready to endure the consequences that come with it.

When asked directly about Irving’s vaccination status or his plans to change it multiple people familiar with his thinking declined to answer directly.

But one confidant and family member floated to Rolling Stone the idea of anti-vaxx players skipping home games to dodge the New York City ordinance or at least threatening to protest them, until the NBA changes its ways.

Also read: “Kyrie Irving might be prohibited from playing home games for the Nets”: New York City releases a strict mandate for unvaccinated NBA players

With the upcoming season less than a month away, it remains to be seen how commissioner Adam Silver handles this volatile situation.