Basketball

“Kyrie Irving is giving rise to some blasphemous anti-vaxxer theories”: Nets star looks set to stay unvaccinated ahead of 2021-22 NBA season

"Kyrie Irving is giving rise to some blasphemous anti-vaxxer theories": Nets star looks set to stay unvaccinated ahead of 2021-22 NBA season
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
“I’m not like some players from Philadelphia who don’t work on their game”: Shaquille O’Neal fires shots at Ben Simmons for his petty attitude with the 76ers
No Newer Articles
Latest Posts