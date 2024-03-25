1x NBA Champ Urges Youngsters to Pay Attention to LeBron James and JJ Redick’s Latest Venture: “Best Player to Ever Play”

NBA fans recently got a pleasant surprise when LeBron James announced a new podcast with JJ Redick. Even though they’ve released only one episode so far, the Mind the Game Pod has become the most talked about basketball podcast in the world for its immense potential and promise. On a recent edition of his Club 520 Podcast, Jeff Teague gave major props to LeBron and Redick for starting this new project, which he believes will be beneficial for the culture of basketball.

Advertisement

Teague admitted that as two of the smartest minds in the business, it’s very fitting that JJ and LeBron decided to start this podcast together. On the first episode of their podcast, LeBron and Redick went into great detail to explain how the game is planned outside the court and the process of executing it on the hardwood.

They also talked about what makes a great basketball player and the importance of having a high basketball IQ to understand certain things in the game. Their first episode has garnered 2.8 million views in just six days and their channel already boasts a sub count of 344k.

Advertisement

The importance of this podcast, according to Teague, lies in the value it would bring to young hoopers, helping them understand the intricate concepts of basketball. The 2021 NBA Champion said, “I tell anybody that’s playing basketball, any young guy who got a problem with a coach like…listen to that and it’s gonna tell you how hard you need to work, how you need to have IQ to play this game.”

“And you hearing it from the best player to ever play the game,” Teague added. He also admitted that as a hoop head himself, he was geeking out while listening to the podcast and was also adding points to their conversation in his own head.

What made LeBron James start a podcast?

After the game against the Pacers, LeBron answered a few questions regarding his new podcast. He said, “I was getting very frustrated with the daily comparisons every single day. You know who’s better between you and Dave McMenamin or how does this affect your legacy… It’s not good for the youth.” LeBron felt that the essence of basketball was fading away because of the meaningless comparisons and lack of good questions about the game, so he decided to take matters in own hands.

When asked why he thought Redick would be the best man to be his co-host, LBJ said that they have a shared love for the game and their understanding also matches. He said, “To have someone like JJ who has the same sort of mindset about the game of basketball. Very smart. Fell in love with the game for all the right reasons. It’s something I’ve been thinking about for quite a while.” To any young hoopers out there, hop onto to the LeBron-Redick podcast as even the veterans of the game are listening to it.