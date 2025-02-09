Gilbert Arenas Speaks on Luka Doncic’s LA Debut: Lebron James Won’t Play, Give Slovenian Star All the Limelight

The evergrowing anticipation of Luka Doncic’s Lakers debut is at an all-time high. LA has their eyes on Monday’s home game against the Jazz as Doncic’s possible debut. Many expect Doncic to shine in the purple and gold, including former Wizards star Gilbert Arenas. However, Arenas shared a prediction ahead of the Slovenian star’s first game with his new team. He believes that LeBron James won’t play to ensure Doncic receives the entire spotlight on the biggest stage.

Arenas took to Gil’s Arena to share his thoughts on the new-look Lakers team. He revealed high expectations for Doncic’s first game in Los Angeles. However, he believes LeBron will play a part in Luka solely being in the limelight by not being on the court with him. He said,

“He might f*ck around and have a triple-double. You know why? Because I think LeBron is going to sit out that game just so Luka could do his thing.”

Doncic’s last taste of NBA action came on Christmas Day against the Timberwolves. He only played 16 minutes before leaving the game with a calf injury. Although he has missed over a month of competitive basketball, Arenas doesn’t think that’s going to impact his performance on the court.

Gil instead believes Doncic will pick up where he left off and tally a triple-double in his Lakers debut.

There is a strong possibility Arena’s belief comes to fruition. Following the criticism of Doncic’s conditioning resulting in the trade, the perennial MVP candidate has a chip on his shoulder. He has a desire to prove the Mavericks wrong for trading him so unceremoniously.

Doncic is aiming to return against the Jazz

The Lakers haven’t guaranteed that Doncic is suiting up against the Jazz but are hoping that is the case. Head coach JJ Redick gave insight to media personnel when asked about Luka’s status.

“Probably more likely Monday,” Redick said. “No commitment made on anything, but probably trending more toward Monday.”

Redick doesn’t want to rush Doncic back despite the NBA world’s eagerness to witness the reigning Western Conference Finals MVP return to action. He wanted to ensure Doncic and the Lakers’ medical team were completely certain the five-time First Team All-NBA member was ready.

As things currently stand, Luka Doncic will be ready to suit up for the Lakers on Monday night against the Jazz. His debut will cement the beginning of a new era in Lakers basketball.