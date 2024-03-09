“You’ve Put in the Long Hours”: Damian Lillard Becomes 4th All-Time in 3-Pointers Made, Gets Congratulated by Reggie Miller

Damian Lillard created history with his first three-pointer of the Milwaukee Bucks-Los Angeles Lakers contest on March 8th. By recording his 2,561st made three-pointer, Lillard surpassed Reggie Miller for the 4th all-time three-pointers made in NBA history.

Reggie Miller who has been surpassed by Stephen Curry, James Harden, and now Damian Lillard on the three-pointers list in the past three years, had some lofty praises for the Milwaukee Bucks sharpshooter. As soon as Dame recorded the historic 2,561st three-pointer, Miller revealed that he has been a huge fan of the former’s “mentality and approach”, as reported by Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. The Indiana Pacers legend also said:

“Congratulations Dame on moving up the charts. I’ve always loved your mentality and approach as a shooter. You’ve put in the long hours required to call yourself one of the best in the world. Continued success.”

Lillard now only trails Stephen Curry (3,680), Ray Allen (2,973), and James Harden (2,910) on the all-time three-pointers made list.

Despite achieving quite an impressive feat, it is worth noting that Dame has had a forgettable shooting display this campaign. Having recorded only 173 three-pointers in 58 games, Lillard’s efficiency – 35% 3FG – has also been a matter of concern.

Further, the eight-time All-Star is also averaging 24.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game, as per Basketball Reference. However, even though his production hasn’t met the expectations, the Bucks have been performing well, sitting third in the East with a 41-22 record.