“No way 9 PGs in the NBA are better than Russell Westbrook”: Shannon Sharpe slams Lakers star’s rating as the 10th best PG in latest polls

Lakers’ star Russell Westbrook gets rated as the 10th best Point Guard in the NBA, and Shannon Sharpe was having none of it

The NBA is full of talented players all around. To make it to the best basketball league in the world, you need to be better than the rest. However, even within the NBA, there are classes of players. You have your superstars, then the stars, then the bench, and role players.

During the offseason, analysts usually like to take some time and compile reports and rate the players on different scales. Recently there was a survey for the best player in the NBA, where LeBron James received 0 votes. Another survey came out, which rated Russell Westbrook as the 10th Best Point Guard in the NBA. This did not sit right with Shannon Sharpe. He took up the same in the latest episode of Undisputed.

Shannon Sharpe can’t believe Russell Westbrook was 10th on the list

When one thinks of Russell Westbrook, the first thought is almost always how he’s a triple-double machine. Over the last couple of years, we have seen Russ take on many roles, and be successful at them. However, a lot of people overrule what he has achieved, all because he hasn’t won a championship yet.

When the recent ratings came out, Shannon Sharpe was not happy with the same. He took it to his time on Undisputed to talk about the same.

.@ShannonSharpe on Russell Westbrook listed as 10th-best PG: “Russ is ranked too low, there’s no way there are 9 PG’s better than him currently in the NBA. But it doesn’t matter how he’s viewed from the outside, it only matters how LeBron & AD view him.” pic.twitter.com/AMzEQVfPot — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) August 25, 2021

Shannon is right. As long as his teammates want to play with him, that’s all that should matter. However, something tells me that Russ would remember this, keep the receipt, and play with an added chip on his shoulder.