“Gimme That Lil Motherf***er”: Paul George Reveals Russell Westbrook’s Hilarious ‘Rock the Baby’ Evolution

On the latest episode of Podcast P, Paul George spoke about a hilarious incident from the Los Angeles Clippers-New Orleans Pelicans contest. During the dying minutes of the first half, PG knocked down a contested shot over Jose Alvarado. Immediately after, George shared a wholesome moment with Russell Westbrook, as the two were seen doing the latter’s celebration – “rock the baby”. Giving some more insights into the moment, George revealed how funny Westbrook was.

While talking to the remainder of the panel of the podcast, Paul George disclosed how he saw Russell Westbrook doing the celebration just after the shot went in. Going with his teammate, PG took it a step further by handing the “baby” to Westbrook. Continuing the act, the point guard decided to carefully sit down the “baby”.

“I hit the shot, I turned around, here comes Russell (rocking the baby). Initially, it was just like, my arms did the sh*t too. So then I took it a step further giving Russ the baby. He takes it a step further, the cameras didn’t actually see this part, he go like ‘gimme that little motherf**ker’. So, he takes the baby, brings it to the chairs and sits it down… Russ is just funny, dog,” George revealed.

The players of the Los Angeles Clippers are enjoying each other’s company. Evidently, their improved chemistry is helping them enhance their performance on the court, resulting in their fine form, something that is unlikely to change, now that they have seemingly figured out how to co-exist.

Paul George and co. are 15-3 in their last 18 games

Avid basketball enthusiasts would know that this isn’t the first time Paul George and Russell Westbrook “rocked the baby” together. Long before being teammates while playing for the Los Angeles Clippers, the two superstars shared the locker room during their stint with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

During the 2018-2019 season, there were several moments of excellence. Playing against the Sacramento Kings, as George knocked down a tough jumper, he was seen doing Westbrook’s celebration.

Alongside Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, PG and Russ have been leading the Clippers exceptionally. With their chemistry at its peak, the LA side is performing far better than they did previously.

Having won 15 out of their last 18 games, the team has emerged as one of the best teams in the league. Holding onto a 23-13 record, Ty Lue’s boys are 4th in the West. Without any doubt, if they manage to keep this form up, the star-studded squad is capable of lifting the 2024 Larry O’Brien trophy.