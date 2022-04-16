“See that’s why we get so angry out there sometimes”: LeBron James and NBA Twitter react to Clint Capela not receiving a flagrant for his dirty play on Evan Mobley

Former Cavaliers superstar LeBron James reacts to the controversial play between Evan Mobley and Clint Capela during the play-in eliminator game.

In a fight for the last seed to make the playoffs, the Cavaliers hosted Trae Young and the Hawks. The home team was off to a good start, aiming to make their first postseason appearance since 2018. With both the teams pulling out all stops, an unfortunate incident occurred in the second quarter.

Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley, who was on his way to flush the ball, but was held back by Hawks big man Clint Capela. Mobley, who couldn’t control himself, fell on Capela’s knee. As a result, the Hawks center hyperextended his knee and had to exit the game.

Clint Capela went to the locker room with an apparent leg injury after this foul on Evan Mobley. pic.twitter.com/hGv3O9KvSd — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 16, 2022

Despite being charged with a personal foul, many felt it was a dirty play from Capela, and he deserved a flagrant. According to Twitter, hadn’t Capela hurt himself, a flagrant was on the way.

LeBron James took to Twitter to express his views on the controversial play, calling it flagrant.

LeBron James and NBA Twitter react to Clint Capela’s dirty move on Evan Mobley.

Having spent most of his career in Cleveland and sharing a special bond with the city, we knew King James had tuned in for the game. The four-time champion didn’t hesitate to give his take on the matter, tweeting the following.

See that’s why we get so angry out there sometimes. Like What is and What is not a FLAGRANT?? Cause that was clearly ONE. 🤷🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 16, 2022

NBA Twitter seemed to be on the same page as the King too.

Ugh. Hope Clint Capela is okay. No earthly idea how that’s not a flagrant foul though — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) April 16, 2022

Clint Capela pulling Evan Mobley out of a shooting motion by his neck and taking out his own knee in the process is an all-time Weird NBA Thing. Hope it’s nothing serious. pic.twitter.com/PFbOeOkvtE — Austin Kent (@AustinKent) April 16, 2022

If Clint Capela hadn’t hurt himself pulling down Evan Mobley, he probably would’ve been called for a flagrant foul. It was such a reckless play but Capela had already done more damage to the Hawks’ chances of winning when he hobbled off the court. — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) April 16, 2022

Clint Capela grabbed & pulled Evan Mobley on a shot attempt. Unfortunately Capela pulled Mobley into himself, and Mobley’s momentum carried him right into Capela’s knee. Capela writhed in pain for minutes before teammates helped him to the locker room. Tough scene. He’s hurt bad — Kristian Winfield #NFTAllStar (@Krisplashed) April 16, 2022

Bron is NOT happy his future teammate, Evan Mobley didn’t receive the rightful flagrant call on Clint Capela. #LetEmKnow https://t.co/dcZZgAfGwq — Russell Williams (@Russ_Will_) April 16, 2022

Though Capela didn’t receive a flagrant, he would not return to the game, having suffered a hyperextension. The Hawks would release the following injury report.

An @emoryhealthcare injury update: Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension): Will not return pic.twitter.com/nWIi2K37yj — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 16, 2022

However, we hope Capela is not severely injured, our prayers being with him.