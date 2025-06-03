Given How Close Their Families Are, Magic Johnson’s AIDS Reveal Urged Charles Barkley To Beg His Teammate For His No 32 Jersey

When Magic Johnson revealed that he had AIDS in 1991 after the season ended, the announcement came as a shock to the basketball community. It made players from all teams reach out and want to help and pay tribute to the all-time legend. Charles Barkley even recently revealed on The Dan Patrick Show that it’s the reason why he wore 32 instead of 34 in that same season.

The gravity of the announcement by Magic at the time was astronomical. It was harrowing and cast a large shadow over the basketball world and the remainder of the season. Nobody could believe that somebody as good as Magic could contract the disease.

But the good news was that Magic built long-lasting friendships in the NBA. Guys like Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, and Charles Barkley all had great connections with the legend. That’s why, following the announcement of his disease, Chuck wanted to honor Magic.

The only issue was that his teammate, Billy Cunningham, already wore the number.

“I called Billy Cunningham and said, ‘Hey, can I wear your jersey to celebrate Magic Johnson?’ He said, ‘Sure! No problem,’” Barkley shared with Patrick.

It was nice of Chuck’s teammate to give up the number. He knew the situation and respectfully gave up his number without a hassle. And afterward, Barkley made sure to give his friend a call to let him know what he was doing.

“I called Earvin, and I said, ‘Hey, man, for everything you did for me and my family, I’m going to wear number 32 all year.’ So, I wore 32 for one year,” Chuck said.

It must have felt like an honor to be kept in the thoughts of his friend for Magic. And it was also a nice gesture by Barkley. But for whatever reason, it led to controversy with the fans over the sudden change.

Yet, this is what Chuck had to say to the people who had a problem with the number swap.

“You really think I give a flying f**k what these people on the radio call say?… I really don’t give a f**k what they say on the call-in shows… It’s not about the fans, it’s about a friend. I really don’t give a flying f**k what they think.”

It’s clear that Barkley didn’t care what people thought about the change. He was doing what he thought was right for his friend to show support.

Barkley holds Magic in the highest regard

Not only did Barkley view Magic as a good friend, but he also saw him as a legendary figure in the NBA. He once even said that he was one of the most important players in the league’s history.

“Magic Johnson and Larry Bird are the two most important figures in NBA history… Magic and Bird, those guys changed the entire trajectory of the NBA and made it what it is today… I remember the first time Magic made $1 million, we were going around high-fiving each other!” Barkley told Stephen Jackson on All The Smoke.

Magic was one of the first players to ever receive a million-dollar contract in the NBA. It showed how popular the game was getting and the lengths to which some teams would go to ensure a star player’s happiness.

Now, years later, the rate of million-dollar contracts is through the roof in the NBA. In fact, the average contract salary for one season in the league is $11 million. And some of the stars today, like Stephen Curry, make as much as $56 million. Furthermore, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is about to sign a contract for $80 million per year.

There’s no question what Barkley said was true. Magic and Bird changed the dynamics in which teams value players. If not for them, we might not be where we are today with the price of some contracts.